EXO singer Chanyeol accused of cheating by alleged ex-girlfriend

K-pop boy group EXO are in the news again after one of their members Chanyeol was accused of cheating by an alleged ex-girlfriend.

In an online post which has since been deleted, the netizen claimed that she has dated Chanyeol, whose real name is Park Chan-yeol, for almost three years before they broke up recently.

She claimed that she had kept their relationship under wraps to protect his career, but he had cheated on her by seeing other girls.

She also posted several photos of Chanyeol, 27, allegedly with her, although the person beside him was blacked out from the photos. She also claimed to have recordings of some of their conversations.

EXO's management label SM Entertainment said in a media statement on Thursday (Oct 29) that it would not react to the post.

It is unknown if the release of Chanyeol's upcoming movie The Box, where he is making his big screen debut, will be affected by the incident.

Chen, another member of EXO, was in the news in January after the 28-year-old announced he was getting married because his then girlfriend (now wife) was pregnant.

Some fans of the nine-man band then took to the streets in protest as they labelled Chen, whose real name is Kim Jong-dae, a "betrayer" and called on him to leave the group.

Chen's wife, who is not in show business, gave birth to a baby girl in April. Chen was enlisted for mandatory military service on Monday (Oct 26).