Exo band member who shocked fans with marriage is now a dad

SEOUL • South Korean singer Chen, who caused a controversy among fans in January after announcing his marriage, is now the proud father of a baby girl.

His management agency SM Entertainment confirmed to the media last Wednesday that his wife had given birth in a hospital in Gangnam, Seoul.

Chen, whose real name is Kim Jong-dae, is a member of boy band Exo.

The 27-year-old shocked fans in January when he announced he was getting married to his girlfriend, who was then believed to be pregnant. His wife is not in show business.

Some fans called for Chen to leave the band after the announcement, as they felt "betrayed" that he had concealed the relationship from them. Others were upset that he had not behaved like a gentleman, getting his girlfriend pregnant before their wedding.

About 50 fans even held a silent protest outside the office of SM Entertainment to pressure the agency to force him out of the band.

Chen is the first of the nine members of Exo to get married and become a father.