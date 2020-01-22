Fans want Exo member to leave band after marriage announcement

SEOUL • Some fans of Exo have taken to the streets in protest after Chen of the K-pop boy band announced his upcoming marriage, as they labelled him a "betrayer" and called on him to leave the group.

Chen, whose real name is Kim Jong-dae, announced his marriage last Monday, hinting that his wife-to-be is pregnant with his child.

He posted a picture of a handwritten letter on a fan website, saying he has "a person whom he wants to spend the rest of his life with".

Chen hinted at his girlfriend's pregnancy by saying they have been gifted with "a blessing."

His girlfriend is not in show business.

Fans of Exo clashed in cyberspace after the announcement, with some supporting him while others objecting to the 28-year-old singer's new phase in life.

Those expressing disapproval issued a statement last week, calling on Chen to exit the group and threatening to protest if S.M. Entertainment, the agency representing Exo, did not respond by last Saturday.

The entertainment agency remained silent on the issue and about 50 fans held a silent protest outside the SM Town building in southern Seoul on Sunday to pressure Chen to leave the boy band.

They sat silently on the street while holding up placards reading "There isn't Chen in a future for us".

While Chen has become the target of hate and malicious comments online, fans who side with him are taking group action to express their support.

They have been trending hashtags such as "Chen Stays" on social media and organising small events to show their support.

Chen debuted last year as a lead vocalist for Exo. He is the first of the nine bandmates to get married.

He has to enlist in the South Korean military this year as he has not fulfilled the mandatory obligation.

THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK