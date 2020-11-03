Bigbang leader G-Dragon is working on a new song

Expect a big move soon from the king of K-pop.

G-Dragon, the style maven and leader of K-pop boy band BigBang, is working on a new song as the band prepare to make their comeback.

The 32-year-old singer, who completed his mandatory military service in October last year, has been turning up frequently at the office building of the band's agency, YG Entertainment, South Korean media reported.

YG confirmed to the media on Monday (Nov 2) that G-Dragon, whose real name is Kwon Ji-yong, is working on a new song. But it did not say if this was a solo effort or a song for the band.

Bigbang were hit by a scandal last year when one of their members, Seungri, 29, was embroiled in a drug and prostitution scandal. He quit the entertainment industry and left the band as a result. He has since been indicted on accusations including prostitution arrangement, embezzlement and illicit gambling.

This year, Bigbang were at first scheduled to make a comeback after their four remaining members completed their military service.

The four - G-Dragon, T.O.P, Taeyang and Daesung - were due to perform at the Coachella festival in the United States in April but the festival was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

G-Dragon's new song would be his first since he released the EP, Kwon Ji-yong, in June 2017. It would also be BigBang's first since their song Flower Road was released in March 2018.