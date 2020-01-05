BigBang to make big-bang return in April at Coachella festival in California

Fans have debated over whether BigBang would make a comeback now that four members have completed their military stints.

The uncertainty arose because another member, Seungri, had quit in 2019 over allegations that he procured prostitutes for would-be investors of his businesses and that he gambled in casinos in America.

Now, fans can rejoice after news came over the weekend that the boyband are mounting a big-bang return, with a headlining performance in the prestigious Coachella festival.

The four singers - G-Dragon, Taeyang, T.O.P and Daesung - are slated to perform in the California event on April 10 and April 17.

BigBang, which went on a hiatus in 2017 as the members enlisted for army duty, were then at the height of their K-pop fame, with the singers also making fashion and style statements.

G-Dragon and T.O.P stood out among the many K-pop singers with their swaggering ways and rebellious personas.

In BigBang's absence from the scene, boybands BTS and SuperM have stolen their thunder, with both groups managing to top the American Billboard chart with their album releases in 2019.

But pundits expect BigBang to successfully vie for supremacy again, tapping on their long track record and big fan base since they debuted in 2006.

Proof has come from King Choice, a K-pop portal, which stated over the weekend that G-Dragon topped a 2019 Hot 100 K-pop Idols poll.

Another iconic band making a comeback at Coachella are anti-authoritarian rockers Rage Against The Machine.

Their April 10 and April 17 performances are part of their reunion tour after an eight-year hiatus.