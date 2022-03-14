Barbie Hsu's ex-husband breaks silence on her sudden remarriage

Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu's ex-husband Wang Xiaofei said on Weibo that he had been receiving calls and text messages on the news about Hsu's marriage to DJ Koo. PHOTO: WANG XIAOFEI/WEIBO
Updated
Published
1 hour ago

BEIJING - Days after Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu announced her surprise marriage to South Korean musician DJ Koo, her ex-husband Wang Xiaofei has commented on Weibo.

Mr Wang, a Chinese businessman, said on Weibo that he had been receiving calls and text messages on the news, "disrupting his everyday life".

"I haven't responded because I don't want to occupy public resources with my private affairs," he said in a post on Saturday night (March 12).

"Our divorce has nothing to do with anyone. Everyone has started a new life and I wish Barbie Hsu happiness," said the 40-year-old.

He added that he was sorry that Chinese influencer-actress Zhang Yingying, 25, had been "slandered for so long" in online gossip which suggested that Zhang and Mr Wang had been having an affair.

News of Hsu's remarriage caused shock waves as the 45-year-old actress had announced her divorce from Mr Wang only in November 2021, after more than 10 years of marriage.

It was later revealed that she had rushed to marry the 52-year-old Koo, whose full name is Koo Jun-yup, so that he could travel from South Korea to visit her in Taiwan.

The two had reportedly been an item briefly in the late 1990s and had not seen each other in more than 20 years.

More On This Topic
Barbie Hsu's ex Wang Xiaofei denies cheating on her with younger actress
Actress Barbie Hsu rushed to marry DJ Koo so he could visit her in Taiwan

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top