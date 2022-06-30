Actress Cameron Diaz coming out of retirement after eight years

LOS ANGELES - Retired actress Cameron Diaz, who has not been seen on the big screen since 2014's Annie, is making a comeback with the help of actor Jamie Foxx and American football player Tom Brady.

Diaz, 49, is set to reunite with Foxx, 54, who was her co-star in Annie, in a new Netflix film, Back In Action, which will begin production later this year.

The news was shared by Foxx on Twitter, who also posted an audio clip of a phone conversation he had with Cameron, where he surprised her by getting Brady, 44, to join the call.

The quarterback, who has won six Super Bowls, retired earlier this year, but came out of retirement six weeks later.

In the audio clip, Brady said: "I was talking to Jamie and he said you need a few tips on how to un-retire. I'm relatively successful at un-retiring."

Foxx wrote in his caption: "Cameron, I hope you aren't mad I recorded this, but no turning back now. Had to call in the GOAT (acronym for "greatest of all time") to bring back another GOAT."

Diaz, who launched organic wine company Avaline after leaving Hollywood, wrote in her Instagram Stories: "Jamie Foxx, only you could get me back in action. I can't frickin' wait. It's gonna be a blast."

Seth Gordon, who directed movies such as Horrible Bosses (2011) and Baywatch (2017), and television shows like For All Mankind (2019 to present), will helm the movie, but plot details are yet to be confirmed.

Diaz, who has appeared in more than 40 movies, made her debut opposite Jim Carrey in 1994 movie The Mask.

She went on to star in several hit movies, including My Best Friend's Wedding (1997), There's Something About Mary (1998) and two Charlie's Angels movies (2000 and 2003).