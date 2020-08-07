Mothering, wine-making and writing: Cameron Diaz's life post-acting

It's been peaceful for Cameron Diaz since she bid Hollywood's glitz and glamour goodbye.

In a conversation with fellow actress Gwyneth Paltrow for the latter's In Goop Health podcast series, the 47-year-old former actress says that she had found peace in her soul as she was finally taking care of herself.

Known for her roles in films including There's Something About Mary (1998), Charlie's Angels (2000) and Princess Fiona in the Shrek film series (2001 - 2010), Diaz's acting career spans 20 years, beginning in 1994 and concluding with her appearance in 2014 musical comedy, Annie.

"It's a strange thing to say, I know a lot of people won't understand it. I know you understand it," Diaz told her friend of nearly a decade, "but it's so intense to work at that level and be that public and put yourself out there."

Diaz confirmed her retirement from acting in 2018, and while she has not ruled out a return to the silver screen, presently, she is enjoying her time away from the limelight.

"I stopped and really looked at my life," she said, "When you're making a movie, they own you. You're there for 12 hours a day for months on end, you have no time for anything else."

"I really needed to know that I could take care of myself, that I knew how to be an adult."

Diaz had married musician Benji Madden in 2015 and the two had their first child, daughter Raddix, in December 2019.

She credited Paltrow with having encouraged her to become a mother, adding: "I would not have become a mother if it wasn't for you."

So aside from marriage and motherhood, what has Diaz been up to? Since she retired from acting, Diaz has written two books, one of which, The Body Book, became a New York Times bestseller.

And she's also become a winemaker. Along with entrepreneur Katherine Power, she launched her clean wine brand, Avaline, just earlier this year.