NFL: Legendary q-back Tom Brady makes retirement U-turn, will return to Bucs

MIAMI (AFP) - Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady said Sunday (March 14) he has changed his mind about retirement and will return to the NFL next season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brady won six titles in 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, moved the Bucs in 2020 and led them to a championship.

But Tampa Bay lost to the eventual champion Los Angeles Rams in January in the playoffs and Brady announced his retirement last month.

Now superstar quarterback Brady, who turns 45 in August, says he wants at least one more chance at a championship.

"These past two months I have realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands," Brady said in a social media post.

"That time will come. But it's not now.

"I love my teammates and I love my supportive family. Without them, none of this is possible. I'm coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa.

"We have unfinished business."

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians texted a message to the NFL Network describing his feelings as "total excitement" over Brady's return.

The Buccaneers simply posted a video of Brady on Twitter with the message: "He's baaackkkk."

The move comes in time for the Buccaneers to adjust their free agency and NFL Draft plans to allow for the legendary signal caller to be back in uniform in the upcoming season and not a major vacancy to fill.

The retirement did not last long after taking days to become confirmed in the first place.