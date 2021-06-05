Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu mired in divorce rumours

TAIPEI - Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu (Meteor Garden, 2001) told Taiwanese tabloid Apple Daily on Saturday (June 5) that she is in the midst of divorcing her husband, Chinese hotelier Wang Xiaofei.

The shocking news came after Wang, 39, made several posts on Weibo that harshly criticised Taiwan in light of news that two confirmed Covid-19 cases from the island had successfully boarded a plane that later landed in the Chinese city of Xiamen.

But it seems like the news may just be a lover's spat blown out of proportion as the 44-year-old actress' mother and manager have come out to refute her claims of divorce.

Hsu's mother told Apple Daily when asked for her comments: "Barbie just said some words of anger. What divorce is she speaking about? I will calm her down. Barbie and Xiaofei both care deeply about their children and I will tell them both to bear with it for the moment."

Though she did not say why the couple fought, she revealed that Wang had wanted his wife and two children - a daughter aged seven and a son aged five - to receive the Covid-19 vaccine in China. Hsu, however, felt that ferrying young kids across the border was too much trouble and made the decision to stay put in Taiwan instead.

Wang posted on Weibo shortly after news of the divorce surfaced, writing: "I was really worried about my family so I said some things that were not very nice. It's easy to get agitated during this pandemic period and I hope my family will be safe and sound."

Hsu's manager also told Apple Daily: "They just had a fight. Which couple doesn't fight? It's not a big deal."

Hsu and Wang met in 2010 and tied the knot that year, after dating briefly. Their marriage made headlines as Hsu has long been a popular actress while Wang was then known as one of the Four Young Masters of Beijing - a term used to refer to sons of four famous and wealthy Beijing entrepreneurs.

Wang's mother is a successful restaurateur, who founded the high end South Beauty chain of restaurants.

The couple celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary in March and Wang posted pictures of the celebration on Weibo.