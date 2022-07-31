Actor Ben Affleck to return as Batman in upcoming Aquaman sequel

LOS ANGELES - American actor Ben Affleck may have announced his retirement from playing superhero Batman, but it seems he has not completely hung up his cape just yet.

The 49-year-old will be donning the Batsuit once more in Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom, the sequel to Aquaman (2018) due for release next March.

Aquaman star Jason Momoa revealed the news via Instagram, sharing a selfie of himself and Affleck.

"REUNITED bruce and arthur," he wrote in the caption, adding that a Warner Brothers studio tour, which was passing through, had "busted" the surprise.

In the third slide of his video post, he included a video of the tour group passing by the studio lot where Affleck's trailer was parked.

"Well we tried to keep it a secret," he says, laughing, before stepping into Affleck's trailer to say, "Sorry bro".

Affleck is also expected to appear as Batman in The Flash film, which is slated for release next June after several delays.

In January, he told an American news outlet that filming his scenes in The Flash was "satisfying and encouraging".

"Maybe my favourite scenes in terms of Batman and the interpretation of Batman that I have done (are) in the Flash movie," he added.

He previously appeared as the cowled-superhero in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) and Justice League (2017), along with last year's "Snyder cut" of the latter film.

Affleck recently married singer-actress Jennifer Lopez in Las Vegas, after they reunited last April, and they have been seen gallivanting in Paris on a honeymoon with their respective children from previous marriages.