Actor Ben Affleck calls filming Justice League 'the worst experience'

LOS ANGELES - Hollywood A-lister Ben Affleck has had a long and storied movie career that includes highlights such as Good Will Hunting (1997), Pearl Harbour (2001) and Argo (2012), but playing Batman in 2017's Justice League was a low point.

In a recent interview with Los Angeles Times, the Academy Award-winning actor-director, 49, described his Justice League experience as "awful".

"That was a bad experience because of a confluence of things: my own life, my divorce, being away too much, the competing agendas and then (director Zack Snyder's) personal tragedy and the reshooting," he said.

Affleck and actress Jennifer Garner announced their separation on June 30, 2015.

Principal photography for Justice League reportedly began in early 2016, though director Snyder left project the following May after his daughter killed herself.

The film's troubles did not end there.

Director Joss Whedon, who stepped in to helm the film after Snyder's exit, allegedly threatened actress Gal Gadot and was called "gross, abusive, unprofessional" by actor Ray Fisher. Gadot played Wonder Woman while Fisher played Cyborg in the superhero team-up movie.

Despite Affleck's traumatising experience on the set of Justice League, he will reprise the role of caped crusader Batman in the upcoming film The Flash, set for release in November 2022. The movie will star Affleck's Justice League co-star Ezra Miller in the titular role.

"I have never said this - this is hot off the presses - but maybe my favourite scenes in terms of Batman and the interpretation of Batman that I have done, were in the Flash movie," Affleck told Australian tabloid Herald Sun, as quoted by entertainment outlet IGN.

"Maybe they will decide that it doesn't work, but when I went and did it, it was really fun and really, really satisfying and encouraging and I thought, 'Wow - I think I have finally figured it out'," he added.

Affleck most recently appeared in Ridley Scott's period film The Last Duel (2021) and The Tender Bar (2021), a coming-of-age movie directed by fellow Hollywood megastar George Clooney.

Affleck also made headlines last year after reuniting with his old flame, singer-actress Jennifer Lopez.