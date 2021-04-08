Director Joss Whedon allegedly threatened actress Gal Gadot on Justice League set

Director Joss Whedon, who has recently faced a slew of bullying accusations, has been hit with new allegations that he had threatened Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot.

This reportedly happened on the set of superhero blockbuster Justice League (2017) after he took over directing duties from Zack Snyder.

Fellow Justice League star, actor Ray Fisher, 33, had spoken up last July about Whedon's behaviour on set, calling it "gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable" in a tweet.

In an in-depth interview with The Hollywood Reporter on April 6, Fisher spoke about Whedon, 56, as well as the leadership at Warner Bros, the studio behind the movie.

The profile also quoted "a knowledgeable source", who said Gadot had clashed with Whedon over his take on Justice League, which deviated from Snyder's original vision.

Gadot, 35, allegedly had "issues about her character being more aggressive than her character in Wonder Woman. She wanted to make the character flow from one movie to the next".

According to the anonymous source, "the biggest clash" between Gadot and Whedon came when she pushed back on new dialogue he had written.

The director responded by allegedly threatening to harm Gadot's career and disparaging Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins.

Quoting a witness on the Justice League set, the article said Whedon was "bragging that he had it out with Gal" after one of the clashes.

"He told her he's the writer and she's going to shut up and say the lines and he can make her look incredibly stupid in this movie," according to the witness.

In a terse statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Gadot responded: "I had my issues with (Whedon) [WHEDON]and Warner Bros handled it in a timely manner."

She had previously spoken about Whedon in a Los Angeles Times interview in December last year (2020).

"I had my own experience with [HIM](him), which wasn't the best one, but I took care of it there and when it happened. I took it to the higher-ups and they took care of it. But I'm happy for Ray to go up and say his truth."

Wonder Woman was released in the United States in June 2017, with Justice League following five months after.

Wonder Woman went on to become one of the top 10 hits of the year, taking in US$821 million (S$1.1 billion). Justice League made US$657 million worldwide - with Warner Bros suffering a US$60 million loss - and fans pushed for a Snyder cut of the film, which was released last month (March).

Both Whedon and Jenkins have not commented on the matter.

Whedon has also been silent on the allegations, made by actors who worked on television series Buffy The Vampire Slayer (1997 to 2003) and Angel (1999 to 2004), that he was a bully and created an abusive and toxic work environment.