Doing charity, encouraging healthy eating, adhering to onerous rules: Is too much being asked of hawkers?

SINGAPORE – They have been vaunted and valorised. Held up as a paragon of the humble working Singaporean. Celebrated in film, festivals and exhibitions. Inscribed onto Unesco’s Intangible Cultural Heritage List.

But for some, the reality of being a hawker is far more thankless.

Amid rising inflation and onerous contractual obligations, the 25 hawkers from Socially-conscious Enterprise Hawker Centres (SEHC) The Straits Times spoke to say their livelihood is becoming less sustainable.

Because of how deeply embedded hawker culture is in the fabric of Singaporean society, hawkers are often called to be in the vanguard of social change.

Among their many responsibilities is an obligation to encourage Singaporeans to eat healthier meals. For example, according to their contracts, tenants at Bukit Canberra Hawker Centre could be fined $30 or accumulate three demerit points for nutrition-related lapses, such as failing to display a menu without a calorie count.

They are also expected to help shield lower-income families from the tide of inflation.

Six SEHCs that ST visited required stalls to offer one or two budget options. At Hawker Centre @ Our Tampines Hub, run by FairPrice Group Hawker Centre, the price limit for budget meals is currently set at $2.80, though a FairPrice Group spokesperson tells ST that the organisation is currently conducting a review of this price point.

“I hope they can increase the budget meal cap to $3.50,” says Adam (not his real name), a hawker who, like most others in this story, spoke to ST on condition of anonymity.

Though most hawkers say they are glad to do their part for the lower-income, rising food and energy prices, coupled with the 9 per cent GST hike, make it difficult.

“It is impossible to make a profit from these meals,” adds Adam, who estimates he sells at least 60 of these budget meals a week, mainly carbohydrate-laden, with a small serving of meat on the side.

One hawker at Buangkok Hawker Centre, another SEHC run by Fei Siong Group, says she has reduced the portion size of her obligatory $3.20 budget meal – a noodle dish – to manage costs.

Another hawker, a 44-year-old who wants to be known only as Hasan, says his budget options are solely vegetarian, which has dissuaded some customers from picking them.

Mr Daryl Tong, 32, who runs vegetarian stall Origanics at Buangkok, says his ingredient and utility costs went up by 10 per cent in 2024. As a result, he raised the prices of his non-budget items, such as char siew kolo noodles ($4.50) and lor me ($4), by 50 cents two months ago to account for the goods and services tax hike.

“You need the more expensive items to offset the cost of the cheaper meals,” he says.

But not everyone has successfully appealed to the operators for permission to increase prices. One stallholder at Yishun Park Hawker Centre says the SEHC’s management, Timbre+ Hawkers, denied his request three times.

“I make a 50-cent loss on each $3 budget meal I sell, so I don’t display the budget meal advertisement prominently. I just can’t afford to.”