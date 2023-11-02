DEALS

15 books on sale at Amazon to grab for the whole family

Including #BookTok favourites and Singapore best-sellers

For those eyeing books on sale, Amazon Singapore is the go-to destination, offering up a vast selection of titles for all reading tastes. 

Amazon has marked down a range of reads, offering 20 per cent off new releases. And if you’re keen on adding multiples to your bookshelf, don’t miss the buy 2, save 25 per cent deal on selected titles, available until Nov 7.

From new releases on offer, business and leadership classics like Atomic Habits and #BookTok adult fiction favourites to enriching reads for young ones, it’s a literary feast of book deals waiting for everyone in the family.

New releases on sale

The Cat Who Taught Zen, $29.38

By James Norbury

Original price: $36.72 (20 per cent off)

The Cat Who Taught Zen
PHOTO: AMAZON

From the author who penned and illustrated the best-seller Big Panda and Tiny Dragon, this is James Norbury’s second enchanting story about self-discovery. 

With more mesmerising illustrations, this is a heartfelt tale that’s perfect for all ages and released just in time for gifting season.

Shop Now

 

Hidden Potential: The Science of Achieving Greater Things, $27.77

By Adam Grant

Original price: $33.90 (12 per cent off)

Hidden Potential_ The Science of Achieving Greater Things
PHOTO: AMAZON

Best known for his best-seller Think Again, Adam Grant’s latest book explores human potential, showing that progress depends more on how well you learn, rather than how hard you work. Filled with stories and evidence, it unveils with examples how growth hinges on character, and not genius. 

Shop Now

 

Best-selling non-fiction

Atomic Habits, $14.12

By James Clear

Original price: $29.91 (53 per cent off)

Atomic Habits
PHOTO: AMAZON

Published in 2018, Atomic Habits demystifies the art of small changes. Discover how tiny, everyday decisions can lead to big life shifts. With an insightful blend of neuroscience and real-life stories, this New York Times best-seller is a guide to transformative habits.

Shop Now

 

The Psychology of Money, $11.48

By Morgan Housel

Original price: $30.82 (63 per cent off)

The Psychology of Money
PHOTO: AMAZON

How do you think about money? Lauded for its engaging, thought-provoking tales, this book transcends typical financial advice, offering a deep dive into our subconscious financial behaviours. Broken up into short, easy-to-read chapters, this has one reviewer saying, “I think more than money, it helps with philosophy of life in general.”

Shop Now

 

Popular biographies

George Yeo: Musings Series One, $34.23

By George Yong-boon Yeo and Tai Ho Woon

Original price: $39.96 (14 per cent off)

George Yeo Musings Series One
PHOTO: AMAZON

For anyone interested in Singapore’s history and development, Musings covers the former foreign minister’s reflections on a wide range of topics, from culture and politics to philosophy and religion. If you already own this, Series Two and Series Three are also on offer.

Shop Now

 

A Promised Land, $31.25

By Barack Obama

Original price: $72.92 (57 per cent off)

A Promised Land
PHOTO: AMAZON

Delve into this riveting memoir by the former US president. Charting Obama’s presidential journey, this book offers a captivating blend of history and personal reflection on his early life and his time in office.

Shop Now

 

#BookTok favourites

The Love Hypothesis, $24.80

By Ali Hazelwood

Original price: $27.77 (11 per cent off)

The Love Hypothesis
PHOTO: AMAZON

A current best-seller in Singapore, this is a delightful dive into love's complexities. When scientist Olive's fake romance with Stanford's renowned professor Adam takes a surprising twist, readers are whisked into a whirlwind of wit, passion and unexpected chemistry. 

Shop Now

 

The Midnight Library, $18

By Matt Haig

Original price: $25.10 (28 per cent off)

The Midnight Library
PHOTO: AMAZON

Nora Seed finds herself in a library, where every book around her holds a different version of her life. Join Nora in her poignant journey through alternate realities, where every choice reveals unexpected truths. A thought-provoking tale that will stay with you, urging a reflection on the value of the lives we lead.

Shop Now

 

Pachinko, $29.84

By Min Jin Lee

Original price: $32.94 (9 per cent off)

Pachinko
PHOTO: AMAZON

Now a series on Apple TV, Pachinko follows a Korean family who moves to Japan, in a tale spanning four generations. Beautifully told and deeply moving, this is a story about love, sacrifice and survival. 

Shop Now

 

The Crazy Rich Asians Trilogy Box Set, $56.01

By Kevin Kwan

Original price: $85.55 (34 per cent off)

The Crazy Rich Asians Trilogy Set
PHOTO: AMAZON

Comprising the entire trilogy of Crazy Rich Asians, China Rich Girlfriend and Rich People Problems, this is a collectible box set that’s perfect for gifting to the pal who wants a light, frothy read with lots of laughs.

Shop Now

 

Books for kids

Baby Shark First Books: Numbers, $12.17

By SmartStudy

Original price: $15.14 (20 per cent off)

Baby Shark First Book: Numbers
PHOTO: AMAZON

You (and your child) already know the song. Expand into the Baby Shark universe with a book that helps tots learn to count. Get this with the Baby Shark Colours book and get an additional 25 per cent off. 

Shop Now

 

The Very Hungry Caterpillar, $9.90

By Eric Carle

Original price: $17.66 (44 per cent off)

The Very Hungry Caterpillar
PHOTO: AMAZON

With its now iconic collage illustrations and finger-sized holes on every page, this edition of the classic children’s story has an extra tough cover to withstand little curious readers and stay longer on your child’s bookshelf.

Shop Now

 

Investigators: All Tide Up 7, $16.90

By John Patrick Green

Original price: $23.71 (29 per cent off)

Investigators_ All Tide Up 7
PHOTO: AMAZON

In the latest instalment of this super sleuthing series, Mango and Brash sail into a maritime mystery. Perfect for young readers craving sea-spanning suspense.

Shop Now

 

Zachary Ying and Dragon Emperor, $23.38

By Xiran Jay Zhao

Original price: $29.91 (21 per cent off)

Zachary Ying and Dragon Emperor
PHOTO: AMAZON

Described as a Percy Jackson meets Tristan Strong story, this is a fantasy about a young boy who goes on an epic quest across China to seal the underworld. Blending Chinese history with contemporary themes, this was written by the author of Iron Widow, and is suitable for children aged from eight to 12. 

Shop Now

 

Harry Potter Box Set: The Complete Collection, $72

By J.K. Rowling

Original price: $135.90 (47 per cent off)

Harry Potter Box Set_ The Complete Collection
PHOTO: AMAZON

It is a little hard to believe that it’s been over 25 years since the first Harry Potter book was published. This set containing the entire series comes in a decorative box featuring Hogwarts castle, and is a spellbinding modern classic to be revisited time and again.

Shop Now

