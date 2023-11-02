15 books on sale at Amazon to grab for the whole family

This article contains affiliate links. If you buy through these links, we may earn a small commission.
New releases on sale
The Cat Who Taught Zen, $29.38
By James Norbury
Original price: $36.72 (20 per cent off)
From the author who penned and illustrated the best-seller Big Panda and Tiny Dragon, this is James Norbury’s second enchanting story about self-discovery.
With more mesmerising illustrations, this is a heartfelt tale that’s perfect for all ages and released just in time for gifting season.
Hidden Potential: The Science of Achieving Greater Things, $27.77
By Adam Grant
Original price: $33.90 (12 per cent off)
Best known for his best-seller Think Again, Adam Grant’s latest book explores human potential, showing that progress depends more on how well you learn, rather than how hard you work. Filled with stories and evidence, it unveils with examples how growth hinges on character, and not genius.
Best-selling non-fiction
Atomic Habits, $14.12
By James Clear
Original price: $29.91 (53 per cent off)
Published in 2018, Atomic Habits demystifies the art of small changes. Discover how tiny, everyday decisions can lead to big life shifts. With an insightful blend of neuroscience and real-life stories, this New York Times best-seller is a guide to transformative habits.
The Psychology of Money, $11.48
By Morgan Housel
Original price: $30.82 (63 per cent off)
How do you think about money? Lauded for its engaging, thought-provoking tales, this book transcends typical financial advice, offering a deep dive into our subconscious financial behaviours. Broken up into short, easy-to-read chapters, this has one reviewer saying, “I think more than money, it helps with philosophy of life in general.”
Popular biographies
George Yeo: Musings Series One, $34.23
By George Yong-boon Yeo and Tai Ho Woon
Original price: $39.96 (14 per cent off)
For anyone interested in Singapore’s history and development, Musings covers the former foreign minister’s reflections on a wide range of topics, from culture and politics to philosophy and religion. If you already own this, Series Two and Series Three are also on offer.
A Promised Land, $31.25
By Barack Obama
Original price: $72.92 (57 per cent off)
Delve into this riveting memoir by the former US president. Charting Obama’s presidential journey, this book offers a captivating blend of history and personal reflection on his early life and his time in office.
#BookTok favourites
The Love Hypothesis, $24.80
By Ali Hazelwood
Original price: $27.77 (11 per cent off)
A current best-seller in Singapore, this is a delightful dive into love's complexities. When scientist Olive's fake romance with Stanford's renowned professor Adam takes a surprising twist, readers are whisked into a whirlwind of wit, passion and unexpected chemistry.
The Midnight Library, $18
By Matt Haig
Original price: $25.10 (28 per cent off)
Nora Seed finds herself in a library, where every book around her holds a different version of her life. Join Nora in her poignant journey through alternate realities, where every choice reveals unexpected truths. A thought-provoking tale that will stay with you, urging a reflection on the value of the lives we lead.
Pachinko, $29.84
By Min Jin Lee
Original price: $32.94 (9 per cent off)
Now a series on Apple TV, Pachinko follows a Korean family who moves to Japan, in a tale spanning four generations. Beautifully told and deeply moving, this is a story about love, sacrifice and survival.
The Crazy Rich Asians Trilogy Box Set, $56.01
By Kevin Kwan
Original price: $85.55 (34 per cent off)
Comprising the entire trilogy of Crazy Rich Asians, China Rich Girlfriend and Rich People Problems, this is a collectible box set that’s perfect for gifting to the pal who wants a light, frothy read with lots of laughs.
Books for kids
Baby Shark First Books: Numbers, $12.17
By SmartStudy
Original price: $15.14 (20 per cent off)
You (and your child) already know the song. Expand into the Baby Shark universe with a book that helps tots learn to count. Get this with the Baby Shark Colours book and get an additional 25 per cent off.
The Very Hungry Caterpillar, $9.90
By Eric Carle
Original price: $17.66 (44 per cent off)
With its now iconic collage illustrations and finger-sized holes on every page, this edition of the classic children’s story has an extra tough cover to withstand little curious readers and stay longer on your child’s bookshelf.
Investigators: All Tide Up 7, $16.90
By John Patrick Green
Original price: $23.71 (29 per cent off)
In the latest instalment of this super sleuthing series, Mango and Brash sail into a maritime mystery. Perfect for young readers craving sea-spanning suspense.
Zachary Ying and Dragon Emperor, $23.38
By Xiran Jay Zhao
Original price: $29.91 (21 per cent off)
Described as a Percy Jackson meets Tristan Strong story, this is a fantasy about a young boy who goes on an epic quest across China to seal the underworld. Blending Chinese history with contemporary themes, this was written by the author of Iron Widow, and is suitable for children aged from eight to 12.
Harry Potter Box Set: The Complete Collection, $72
By J.K. Rowling
Original price: $135.90 (47 per cent off)
It is a little hard to believe that it’s been over 25 years since the first Harry Potter book was published. This set containing the entire series comes in a decorative box featuring Hogwarts castle, and is a spellbinding modern classic to be revisited time and again.
