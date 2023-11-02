15 books on sale at Amazon to grab for the whole family

This article contains affiliate links. If you buy through these links, we may earn a small commission.

For those eyeing books on sale, Amazon Singapore is the go-to destination, offering up a vast selection of titles for all reading tastes.

Amazon has marked down a range of reads, offering 20 per cent off new releases. And if you’re keen on adding multiples to your bookshelf, don’t miss the buy 2, save 25 per cent deal on selected titles, available until Nov 7.

From new releases on offer, business and leadership classics like Atomic Habits and #BookTok adult fiction favourites to enriching reads for young ones, it’s a literary feast of book deals waiting for everyone in the family.