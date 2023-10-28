The Straits Times’ Weekly Bestsellers Oct 28

1. (1) Investigators #7: All Tide Up by John Patrick Green

2. (2) The 169-Storey Treehouse by Andy Griffiths and Terry Denton

3. (3) Percy Jackson And The Olympians #6: The Chalice Of The Gods by Rick Riordan

4. (4) DorkDiaries #15: Not-So Posh Paris Adventure by Rachel Renee Russell

5. (5) Dog Man #11: Twenty Thousand Fleas Under The Sea by Dav Pilkey

6. (-) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #17: Diper Overlode by Jeff Kinney

7. (-) The Blunder by David Walliams

8. (6) Agents Of S.U.I.T. by John Patrick Green, Christopher Hastings and Pat Lewis

9. (-) InvestiGators #4: Ants In Our P.A.N.T.S. by John Patrick Green

10. (8) InvestiGators #5: Braver And Boulder by John Patrick Green

This is The Sunday Times’ compilation of bestseller lists from the Times, Popular, Epigram, Wardah Books and Book Bar bookstores.