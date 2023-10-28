The Straits Times’ Weekly Bestsellers Oct 28

Fiction
1. (1) Before We Say Goodbye by Toshikazu Kawaguchi
2. (9) Days At The Morisaki Bookshop by Satoshi Yagisawa
3. (-) The Goodbye Cat by Hiro Arikawa
4. (3) The Love Hypothesis by Ali Hazelwood
5. (6) The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa
6. (-) Before Your Memory Fades by Toshikazu Kawaguchi
7. (-) The Kamogawa Food Detectives by Hisashi Kashiwai
8. (4) Tales From The Cafe by Toshikazu Kawaguchi
9. (-) The Fine Print by Lauren Asher
10. (-) The Art Of Charlie Chan Hock Chye by Sonny Liew
Non-fiction
1. (1) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson
2. (2) Rich Dad Poor Dad by Robert Kiyosaki
3. (6) Atomic Habits by James Clear
4. (4) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli
5. (5) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim
6. (7) Surrounded By Vampires by Thomas Erikson
7. (4) The Psychology Of Money by Morgan Housel
8. (9) The 48 Laws Of Power by Robert Greene
9. (8) I Want To Die But I Want To Eat Tteokbokki by Baek Se-hee
10. (10) George Yeo: Musings – Series Three by George Yeo and Woon Tai Ho
Children’s
1. (1) Investigators #7: All Tide Up by John Patrick Green
2. (2) The 169-Storey Treehouse by Andy Griffiths and Terry Denton
3. (3) Percy Jackson And The Olympians #6: The Chalice Of The Gods by Rick Riordan
4. (4) DorkDiaries #15: Not-So Posh Paris Adventure by Rachel Renee Russell
5. (5) Dog Man #11: Twenty Thousand Fleas Under The Sea by Dav Pilkey
6. (-) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #17: Diper Overlode by Jeff Kinney
7. (-) The Blunder by David Walliams
8. (6) Agents Of S.U.I.T. by John Patrick Green, Christopher Hastings and Pat Lewis
9. (-) InvestiGators #4: Ants In Our P.A.N.T.S. by John Patrick Green
10. (8) InvestiGators #5: Braver And Boulder by John Patrick Green
This is The Sunday Times’ compilation of bestseller lists from the Times, Popular, Epigram, Wardah Books and Book Bar bookstores.