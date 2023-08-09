Stressed about money? Here’s how to cope financially and emotionally

Singapore’s core inflation – which excludes private transport and accommodation costs – rose to a 14-year high at 5.5 per cent year on year in February, before easing in March, according to the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

It dropped to 4.2 per cent year on year in June, the lowest it has been since mid-2022. Analysts believe core inflation could go down to 3 per cent or lower for the full year if the trend continues.

For many millennials (commonly defined as those born between 1981 and 1996), “money is a top-of-mind worry”, observes Ms Wong Hui Teng, senior director of sales, Trillion Financial Planners, an agency branch representing Manulife Financial Advisers.

“In addition to inflation and the rising cost of living, they are also swarmed with various short-term goals at this point in their lives, such as affording their wedding, a new home, and welcoming a child,” she explains.

Ms Wong, 34, has 10 years of experience in financial services. Most of her clients are retirees and pre-retirees above 50 years old (40 per cent) and in their 30s (19 per cent).

Managing emotions on money

How does financial stress impact our overall financial well-being? Ms Wong explains that anxiety over money can lead to hasty decisions.

In her experience, some clients would prematurely withdraw their investments during periods of loss, worsening their situation.

There were also those who wanted to cancel their insurance policies to save money when their livelihoods were affected by the pandemic, Ms Wong shares.

“(The decision) is understandable given the challenging times, but can have serious implications for their financial well-being should a health scare happen.”

What should you do in such situations? “Before making rash decisions, always seek guidance from your financial consultant,” says Ms Wong.