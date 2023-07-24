Singapore core and overall inflation ease for second straight month

SINGAPORE - Consumer prices in Singapore continued to ease for a second straight month on the back of a fall in food, services and private transport inflation, prompting officials to lower estimates for 2023’s headline figure.

Core inflation, which excludes private transport and accommodation costs in order to better reflect the expenses of Singapore households, dropped to 4.2 per cent year on year in June, from 4.7 per cent the previous month.

This brings core inflation to its lowest since mid-2022.

The headline inflation or overall consumer price index also eased, to 4.5 per cent in June from 5.1 per cent in May.

The decline came on the back of a fall in private transport inflation led by smaller hikes in car prices and a steeper fall in petrol costs.

Official projections for headline inflation for the year have improved to between 4.5 per cent and 5.5 per cent, lower than the 5.5 per cent to 6.5 per cent range made in June.

Core inflation estimates remain the same, at between 3.5 per cent and 4.5 per cent.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore and Ministry of Trade and Industry on Monday said core inflation is expected to moderate further in the second half of 2023, as imported costs fall from year-ago levels and the current tightness in the domestic labour market eases.

Private transport inflation clocked the biggest fall to 5.8 per cent in June, down from 7.2 per cent in May.

Food inflation eased to 5.9 per cent in June from 6.8 per cent in May as the prices of non-cooked food and prepared meals rose at a slower pace.

Services inflation edged down to 3.6 per cent from 3.9 per cent the previous month, reflecting a slower pace of increase in holiday expenses and airfares.

Accommodation inflation dipped to 4.5 per cent as housing rents rose more slowly.

Inflation for retail and other goods declined to 2.7 per cent as the prices of personal care, medicines and health products recorded smaller hikes.

Electricity and gas inflation eased on the back of a smaller increase in electricity costs to 3.1 per cent in June, from 3.3 per cent in May.