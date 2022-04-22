Singapore private home price growth, sales slow sharply in Q1 on cooling measures

SINGAPORE - The red-hot private residential market slowed to a crawl in the first quarter of this year in the wake of the latest property cooling measures, the dearth of new major launches and economic uncertainties.

Private home prices managed to eke out a gain for the eighth straight quarter, rising 0.7 per cent, above the flash estimate of 0.4 per cent for the January to March quarter.

Even so, this marked the slowest quarterly increase since the second quarter of 2020 when prices grew 0.3 per cent. This is also a sharp slowdown compared with the 5 per cent price jump in the fourth quarter of last year.

Sales of new private homes, excluding executive condominiums (ECs), dropped nearly 40 per cent in the first quarter to 1,825 units, from 3,018 units in the fourth quarter, as foreign buyers and investors held off after the new property curbs.

"Many investors are grappling with higher additional buyer's stamp duty (ABSD) rates imposed on buyers holding multiple properties and rising interest rates that may erode their rental income," OrangeTee & Tie senior vice-president of research and analytics Christine Sun said.

Cost pressures may play a more significant role in the trajectory of future home prices in the coming months. The market could shift from a 'demand-driven' price increase to a 'cost-driven' price increase, she said.

Ms Sun cited escalating energy, steel, raw material and shipping costs arising from the Russia-Ukraine war and political sanctions that may drive construction costs higher.

"Last year, ample liquidity stemming from the massive stimulus packages launched around the world and rising demand from HDB upgraders fuelled a rally in home prices. Over the next few months, property prices may continue to increase on rising costs... Climbing land prices and wage rises may further affect the bottom line of companies," she added.

Developers launched far fewer new private homes for sale in the first quarter - 613 units excluding ECs, compared with 2,275 units in the previous quarter.

No new EC units were launched for sale in the first quarter, but 131 EC units from existing projects were sold. This compared with 260 EC units sold in the fourth quarter.

Landed home prices grew 4.2 per cent in the first quarter, up from 3.9 per cent in the fourth quarter, but prices of non-landed condominiums and apartments fell 0.3 per cent, compared with a 5.3 per cent jump in the fourth quarter.

The drop in non-landed home prices was led by the city fringe submarket, which fell 2.7 per cent in the first quarter, reversing from a 6.7 per cent gain in the fourth quarter.

Prime district prices shed 0.1 per cent in the first quarter compared with a 2.7 per cent gain in the previous quarter.