Condo resale volume rises 35.6% in March after falling for 6 months; prices up 0.8%

SINGAPORE - Prices of resale condominium units edged up for the 20th straight month in March, with the number of transactions also picking up after falling for six consecutive months.

Last month, condo resale prices rose at a quicker pace of 0.8 per cent compared with February's 0.6 per cent, according to flash figures from real estate portals 99.co and SRX released on Tuesday (April 12).

Compared with March last year, prices are up by 9.7 per cent, data showed.

Meanwhile, resale volume climbed by 35.6 per cent, with an estimated 1,302 units changing hands last month, up from 960 units the month before.

But resale transactions declined by 31.4 per cent compared with March last year.

Property analysts said last month's resale volume rebounded after February's seasonal lull and the easing of safe management measures, which facilitated more property viewings.

PropNex Realty head of research and content Wong Siew Ying said the easing of travel restrictions could potentially see more foreign buyers visiting and buying residential properties in Singapore, despite the 30 per cent additional buyer's stamp duty for foreigners buying any residential property here.

"Singapore continues to be an attractive investment destination, with its stable political environment and currency, its safety and security, and its pro-business policies," she said.

"The effective management of the pandemic and the decisive steps taken towards living with Covid-19 will also help to buoy confidence among buyers and investors."

Ms Christine Sun, senior vice-president of research and analytics at real estate firm OrangeTee & Tie, noted that supply was lacking in certain areas, such as the suburbs.

She estimated that fewer than 7,000 new condos - excluding executive condominiums - will be released for sale this year, of which 30 per cent, or around 2,100 units, will be in the suburbs.

"This will likely be insufficient to meet the annual housing demand from Housing Board upgraders," Ms Sun said.

Huttons Asia chief executive Mark Yip said: "Some buyers went to the resale market as there were no launches in March."