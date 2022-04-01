Singapore private home price growth slows sharply in Q1 on cooling measures

SINGAPORE - The latest round of property curbs has knocked the wind out of the blistering growth in Singapore's private home prices, as the pace of growth slowed to a mere 0.4 per cent in the first quarter of this year.

Analysts said this marked the slowest quarter-on-quarter price increase since the second quarter of 2020 when prices grew 0.3 per cent.

The slowdown comes after prices jumped 5 per cent in the fourth quarter of last year, the highest quarterly increase since the second quarter of 2010, when prices rose 5.3 per cent.

The overall price gain was due solely to the landed property segment, whose prices jumped 4 per cent in January to March this year, adding to the 3.7 per cent gain in the fourth quarter of 2021, according to flash estimates from the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on Friday (April 1).

But non-landed properties suffered their first quarterly price fall since the first quarter of 2020 with a drop of 0.6 per cent.

By region, only the suburbs, or outside central region, saw gains, with prices rising 1.9 per cent, compared with a 5.7 per cent surge in the previous quarter.

"New home supply is lacking in the suburban areas as there are very few mega launches in OCR this year and the total unsold stock of launched projects continue to decline steadily every month. Mass market home buyers or HDB upgraders are also not as adversely affected by the cooling measures as most do not own multiple properties," Ms Christine Sun, senior vice-president of research and analytics at OrangeTee & Tie, said.

In the city fringe, or the rest of central region, non-landed prices fell 3 per cent, reversing from a strong 6.7 per cent gain in the fourth quarter.

Prices in the prime districts, or core central region, dipped 0.5 per cent in the first quarter, following a 2.7 per cent increase in the fourth quarter. Ms Sun said the cooling measures has had a greater impact on investors and foreign buyers.