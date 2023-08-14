Property investing and home buying: Where to get insights from industry professionals

Whether you are a first-time homebuyer, an aspiring Housing Board (HDB) flat upgrader or just someone keen on investing in property, you will likely welcome advice from real estate professionals.
And be it questions on public housing or private property, the answers can be found at the ERA Property Megashow 2023, which will be held on Aug 26 and 27, at the ERA APAC Centre in Toa Payoh.
This two-day educational event brings together established property developers, ERA’s real estate professionals and industry insiders. Through the many seminars and panel discussions, you can help shore up your knowledge and boost your understanding of the trends and market conditions.
With these, you can make informed decisions on real estate investing, home buying and property management.
One of the discussion panels to look forward to is “Building Wealth Through Real Estate, Has the Current Generation Missed Out on Opportunities?”. This will be hosted by chief executive officer (CEO) of ERA Singapore, ERA Asia Pacific and APAC Realty Marcus Chu.
Boasting 27 years of industry experience, he bought his first condominium unit at the age of 26 and has transacted more than 22 properties since. And his investment formula is a simple one: To have discipline and passion.
“To succeed, you only need four simple steps. First, set your goal. Next, save up for your capital. Then, acquire knowledge to invest wisely in income-generating properties. Lastly, take action,” says the 57-year-old.
“These steps require discipline and passion. It’s a simple and straightforward formula, but many may not know how to do it – and do it well.” At his dialogue session held at 2.30pm on Aug 27, Mr Chu will be sharing more of his personal experience as well as touch on the possibility for one to accumulate wealth through property.
Another speaker to note is ERA’s deputy CEO Doris Ong, who has more than three decades of experience in real estate. She will share insights on a topic that resonates with most homeowners: “New Launches vs Resale Properties – Which is Better for Me?”.
Her dialogue session takes place at 2.30pm on August 26 and she will cover topics such as industry trends, risk management and pricing structure differences – factors that may affect your final decision on a particular property.
Other topics presented by key real estate veterans that will be covered in various seminars during the ERA Property Megashow 2023 include upgrading, the rise in popularity of mixed-use developments and the investment potential of undervalued properties and landed homes.
Post-pandemic dynamism
Singapore’s property market has demonstrated resilience and made a swift recovery post-pandemic, with current demand for residential properties surging, notes Mr Chu.
Under the Government Land Sales programme, more land parcels have been released for sale, allowing developers to create new projects to meet the growing demand.
In particular, a group of property hunters has been relatively more aggressive in recent times, observes Mr Chu.
“With increasing incomes and rising lifestyle standards, more HDB flat owners are looking to upgrade to newly launched executive and private condominiums. This growing trend has prompted developers to diversify their residential offerings and enhance amenities to meet the rising demand effectively,” he says.
The chance to meet representatives from such developers is yet another good reason to make your way to the ERA Property Megashow 2023.
Reputable property developers will be on ground to showcase their existing and upcoming projects to potential buyers.
ERA agents will also be on hand to provide personalised guidance on matching visitors with their dream homes and investments. Aspiring and existing realtors are also welcome to attend the Megashow as ERA hopes to become their employer of choice – one that is technologically savvy and advanced.
“ERA has always been at the forefront of adopting technology to provide revolutionary solutions and services to our clients,” says Mr Chu, who is looking forward to the many interactions at the Megashow.
He adds that the ERA Property Megashow will be “a fantastic opportunity for networking and building meaningful connections in the dynamic Singapore real estate market”.
ERA Property Megashow takes place at ERA APAC Centre from 10am to 5.30pm on Aug 26 and 27. Admission is free.