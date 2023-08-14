Property investing and home buying: Where to get insights from industry professionals

Under the Government Land Sales programme, more land parcels have been released for sale, allowing developers to create new projects to meet the growing demand.

In particular, a group of property hunters has been relatively more aggressive in recent times, observes Mr Chu.

“With increasing incomes and rising lifestyle standards, more HDB flat owners are looking to upgrade to newly launched executive and private condominiums. This growing trend has prompted developers to diversify their residential offerings and enhance amenities to meet the rising demand effectively,” he says.

The chance to meet representatives from such developers is yet another good reason to make your way to the ERA Property Megashow 2023.

Reputable property developers will be on ground to showcase their existing and upcoming projects to potential buyers.

ERA agents will also be on hand to provide personalised guidance on matching visitors with their dream homes and investments. Aspiring and existing realtors are also welcome to attend the Megashow as ERA hopes to become their employer of choice – one that is technologically savvy and advanced.

“ERA has always been at the forefront of adopting technology to provide revolutionary solutions and services to our clients,” says Mr Chu, who is looking forward to the many interactions at the Megashow.

He adds that the ERA Property Megashow will be “a fantastic opportunity for networking and building meaningful connections in the dynamic Singapore real estate market”.

ERA Property Megashow takes place at ERA APAC Centre from 10am to 5.30pm on Aug 26 and 27. Admission is free.