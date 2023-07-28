Condo resale price growth slows in June, volume drops as market responds to ABSD hikes

SINGAPORE - The price growth of resale condominiums slowed in June, mainly due to a drop in the prime segment, with fewer units sold on the back of property cooling measures.

Condominium resale prices inched up for the fifth straight month in June, rising at a slower rate of 0.1 per cent compared with May’s 0.9 per cent, according to flash figures from real estate portals 99.co and SRX released on Friday.

On a year-on-year basis, prices were up by 8.5 per cent, with those in the suburbs rising the most at 10.1 per cent, data showed.

Property analysts said the higher additional buyer’s stamp duty (ABSD) rates introduced in end-April could have contributed to the 2.6 per cent price drop in the core central region. Foreigners were hit with the highest ABSD hike, which doubled to 60 per cent.

Huttons Asia chief executive Mark Yip said this was the steepest fall in the central area in three years, with the number of units sold above $10 million plunging to just one in June, down from 10 in May.

The only such transaction in June was a $13 million deal for a 3,089 sq ft unit at The Marq On Paterson Hill, a freehold luxury development in the Orchard Road area - bought by an Australian permanent resident, said Mr Yip.

PropNex Realty head of research and content Wong Siew Ying also noted that the proportion of foreign buyers continued to fall in June. They made up 1.9 per cent of total resale volume, easing from 3.8 per cent in May and 4.9 per cent in April.

Prices in the city fringe went up by 1.2 per cent, while the suburbs recorded a 0.4 per cent growth.

This indicates that sellers held firm to their asking prices, despite the large gap in expected prices between buyers and sellers, OrangeTee & Tie senior vice-president of research and analytics Christine Sun said.

“Some buyers may have expected prices to moderate after April’s cooling measures. This may have led to fewer deals being closed in recent months, which have come down from a high of 1,141 units in March 2023,” she said.

Meanwhile, resale volume fell by 19.7 per cent, with an estimated 778 units changing hands in June, down from 969 units in May. This was likely due to the June school holiday seasonal lull, analysts said.

Resale volume declined by 31.1 per cent compared with June 2022, and was lower than the five-year average for the month of June.