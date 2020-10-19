Dysons sell 3-storey S'pore penthouse at Wallich Residence at a loss for $62m: Report

SINGAPORE (BLOOMBERG) - The Dysons behind the self-named British consumer electronics company are selling their triplex penthouse at Wallich Residence for $62 million - less than the record purchase price of $73.8 million paid last year - The Business Times reported on Monday (Oct 19).

Singapore's tallest penthouse, on the top three levels of the 64-storey Guoco Tower in Tanjong Pagar, is nearly $3,000 per square foot on the strata area of 21,108 sq ft; it comes with its own infinity pool and private lift lobby from the basement car park.

The Dysons' purchase of the Wallich Residence penthouse in June last year set a record for Singapore penthouses.

The buyer is an Indonesia-born tycoon Leo Koguan who is a US citizen and Texas resident and co-founder and chairman of IT provider SHI International, BT reported, without citing sources.

The 99-year leasehold property has been held under Dyson founder James Dyson's wife, Deirdre.

The British billionaire inventor moved his headquarters from Britain to Singapore last year, with a revamped St James Power Station to be its new global HQ.

The Dysons still own a freehold bungalow near the Singapore Botanic Gardens, which they bought after their penthouse purchase for a reported $50 million. The 15,000 sq ft Good Class Bungalow sits on elevated land and features a cantilevered spiral stairway, landscaped gardens, an infinity pool and an indoor waterfall.

The Wallich Residence super penthouse is the largest non-landed residence here. It sits atop Singapore's tallest building at Tanjong Pagar Centre at 951 ft (290m) above sea level, offering unobstructed views of the Central Business District, Marina Bay and Sentosa Island.

The five-bedroom "bungalow in the sky" comes with its own swimming pool, cabana, bar jacuzzi, and entertainment areas. It also has a private lift lobby and lift access to Tanjong Pagar MRT station.