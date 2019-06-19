Singapore houses 6 of 11 'super penthouses' now on sale in the world: List Sotheby's

SINGAPORE - Of the 11 super penthouses around the world now on the market, six are in Singapore, based on listings from 2016 to April 2019, List Sotheby's International Realty (List SIR) said on Wednesday (June 19).

The biggest of these "super penthouses" in Singapore is in Wallich Residence, with a floor area of 21,108 square feet (sq ft) and a building height of 950 ft. Spanning levels 62 to 64, the property has five bedrooms, a family room, a viewing deck, a private garden, a 12 metre pool, a cabana, a jacuzzi, an entertainment room and bar facilities.

The next largest in Singapore is in The Marq, which has a floor area of 17,642 sq ft, followed by Reflections At Keppel Bay, Hilltops, Boulevard Vue and Concourse Skyline.

Super penthouses, as defined by the luxury brokerage, are penthouses which are 10,000 sq ft and above - about 10 times an average four-room HDB flat. Those located in "super tall" buildings which are 1,000 to 1,900 ft in height, found in major global cities, tend to fetch more attention and set record prices due to spectacular views offered, List SIR said.

Penthouses are apartments or luxurious flats located at the top of tall buildings. Unique characteristics include being the one and only residence on the top floor, a dedicated lift and lift lobby, 360-degree spectacular views and four or more bedrooms. Other unique features include a space for entertainment, a boardroom for business meetings, concierge service and a private pool.

Only six super penthouse transactions took place in Singapore between 2006 and the first quarter of 2019, two of which occurred in the last four years. The most expensive was Sculptura Ardmore in 2014, which fetched over $60 million for the 10,300 sq ft space in terms of floor area.

The most recent transaction locally was that of Le Nouvel Ardmore, which fetched S51 million in 2015 and had a floor area of 13,573 sq ft. There were three transactions for Goodwood Residence in 2013, and one for Marina Bay Residences in 2010.

Globally, there are 11 super penthouses currently on the market based on listings, the largest in floor area is the 37,674 sq ft five-storey Tour Odeon Tower Sky Penthouse in Monaco, slated to be one of the most expensive luxury homes in the world with an asking price of US$335 million. Others are located in Miami, New York and Auckland, New Zealand.