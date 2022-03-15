China faces biggest Covid-19 surge yet, locks down cities, redirects flights

BEIJING - Health officials in China doubled down on Tuesday (March 15) on the country's "dynamic zero" policy towards Covid-19 as cases continued to surge, with 30 million people under various levels of lockdown.

This is now the biggest Covid-19 surge in China since the start of the pandemic more than two years ago.

"Expert analysis and judgment show that our current policy of 'dynamic zero' and a series of preventive and control measures have been effective in responding to the Omicron variant outbreak," said Mr Lei Zhenglong, deputy director of the National Health Commission's (NHC) Bureau of Disease Control.

The current surge has been blamed mostly on the highly transmissible but less severe Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Earlier on Tuesday, the health authority reported 5,370 new infections from the day before, of which 1,768 were asymptomatic.

China keeps a separate tally for patients who test positive but present no symptoms. More than 19,800 new infections have been reported in the past two weeks.

Officials have resorted to the usual playbook like never before in dealing with the situation - aggressively "testing, tracing and isolating".

While the numbers in China are still fairly low when compared with global figures and the death rate has remained below 5,000 - most of which occurred early in the pandemic - it is still startling in a country adamant on completely eradicating the virus.

At least 13 cities are now in the grip of a full lockdown, while dozens of others are partially so.

The recent surge has triggered mass testing and at least one major city, Shanghai, has seen international flights redirected, while companies are ordering employees to work from home.

Public transport in several cities has also been suspended.

Most of the current cases have been reported in the northern province of Jilin, where residents in several cities, including the provincial capital, Changchun, have been ordered to stay home.

Builders are racing to construct temporary hospitals to cope with the spike in cases.