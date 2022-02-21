China home prices barely fall in glimmer of hope for developers

BEIJING (BLOOMBERG) - China's home price declines eased for a second month in January, offering a rare sign of hope to the embattled property sector.

New home prices in 70 cities, excluding state subsidised housing, fell 0.04 per cent last month from December, when they dropped 0.28 per cent, National Bureau of Statistics figures showed on Monday (Feb 21).

Values in the secondary market declined 0.28 per cent, down for a sixth month.

Sentiment in China's home market has been dented by a worsening liquidity crisis among real estate developers following a regulatory clampdown on excessive leverage. Zhenro Properties Group late on Friday become the latest developer to warn it may not meet its obligations, another negative surprise only weeks after it announced plans to redeem a perpetual bond.

"Home buyers are still in a heavy wait-and-see mode after price cuts in December extended to the New Year," said associate research director Chen Wenjing from China Index Holdings. "Many cities will likely remain lacklustre this month."

The Chinese authorities have been racing to arrest the property slowdown, which has been hurting growth in the world's second-largest economy. Banks in several Chinese cities have cut mortgage down payments for some home buyers, according to local media, in a move that may boost flagging housing demand.

Still, the outlook remains bleak.

Mr Yu Liang, chairman of China Vanke, one of the country's largest developers, urged staff to prepare for a battle that could make or break the firm, the South China Morning Post reported last week. Global credit rating firms are withdrawing their assessments on property bonds, while a string of auditor resignations is adding to doubts over financial transparency weeks before earnings season.