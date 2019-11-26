Hyflux finally inks $400m rescue deal with Utico

SINGAPORE - Hyflux has finally reached a restructuring agreement with Utico that will see the Middle Eastern utility take a 95 per cent stake in the embattled water treatment firm in a $400 million rescue deal.

The announcement on Tuesday afternoon (Nov 26) comes just days before a High Court hearing scheduled on Friday, which will determine if Hyflux can get an extension on its restructuring moratorium, set to expire on Dec 2.

Under the signed deal, Utico will take a 95 per cent stake in Hyflux's enlarged share capital for $300 million. It will also extend Hyflux a working capital line of up to $100 million.

An original proposed rescue package involved the Utico taking an 88 per cent stake in Hyflux through a $300 million equity injection for senior unsecured creditors, as well as a $100 million shareholder loan.

Schemes of arrangement for the finalised deal will have to be approved by Hyflux's creditors.

Of the $400 million, $250 million will go to senior unsecured creditors, including banks and suppliers.

Retail investors in Hyflux preference shares and perpetual securities (PNP) can choose from two options under the deal.

The first involves an upfront cash payment that is the lower of $1,500 or 50 per cent of their holdings each. The total principal amount payable under this option is capped at $50 million.

The second option for PNP investors is to receive a cash amount that is the lower of $1,500 or 50 per cent of their holdings each. The latter will be paid out over two years in five equal instalments with an annual interest of 1.25 per cent.

PNP investors who choose the second option will also receive an additional cash payout. If shares of Utico or an affiliate are listed within two years of the transaction’s completion date, this additional payout will the higher of either the cash equivalent of 4 per cent of issued shares at the listing price or $50 million. If no listing occurs within the two years, the additional payout will be $50 million.

“We are happy to be a white knight to revive Hyflux and build it to a greater company than it was. We hope to have full cooperation and support from all stakeholders,” a Utico spokesman said.

Utico was identified by Hyflux through a new investor search process after an earlier rescue deal by SM Investments fell through.

The United Arab Emirates firm is a developer of water and power infrastructure in the Middle East region. It is also the largest full service private utility company in the UAE.