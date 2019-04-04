Hyflux calls off rescue deal with Indonesian investor, cancels scheme meetings

SINGAPORE - Hyflux on Thursday (April 4) said the key investment deal with Indonesian white knight SM Investments (SMI) is now off the table, and cancelled scheme meetings scheduled for Friday and next Monday.

The company added that shareholders need not attend the extraordinary general meeting scheduled for April 15 as well.

Hyflux said SMI has “repudiated the restructuring agreement” and that it has accepted SMI’s repudiation. “The restructuring agreement is therefore terminated and Hyflux intends to take all necessary action in connection with such termination,” it said.

But in response, SMI said Thursday it was “surprised by the action taken by Hyflux" and referred to the "purported termination of the restructuring agreement by Hyflux".

It said in a statement: “SMI has been waiting for Hyflux to disclose further material information following multiple requests for such disclosure. The delay in disclosing this material information has prevented SMI from determining a workable allocation between working capital and the settlement amount to creditors under the restructuring agreement.”

The rescue plan has been looking shaky since last Thursday, when SMI said it may have grounds to walk away because Hyflux withheld key information on the group’s financial state, resulting in SMI underestimating how much it would take to rescue the firm.

This “new material information” that came to light significantly increases Hyflux’s working capital requirements, which in turn could “affect the amount available for settlement to creditors”, SMI said.

It added it has not agreed to the current allocation.

But Hyflux maintains that SMI had agreed to the allocation of the $271 million to settle debts with creditors before publication of the restructuring scheme on Feb 16.

In addition,SMI added it has already issued Hyflux two notices to remedy threats to the Tuaspring plant and the Magtaa desalination plant in Algeria on March 18th and 25th 2019 respectively. These threats have not been remedied, SMI said.

SMI noted that the offtakers in Magtaa’s water purchase agreement had issued a termination notice to Hyflux in Dec 25 last year. However, this was only disclosed to SMI on March 19, almost three months later, it said.

SMI also noted that arbitration proceedings were commenced against Hyflux in relation to the Souk Tleta desalination plant on March 22.

SMI said on Thursday it was informed of a threat to a third major project just "yesterday".

SMI maintained it has at all times abided by the restructuring agreement, and is taking legal advice in relation to the action taken by Hyflux.

Hyflux preference shares investor LH Tay, who invested $100,000 in the instruments, said he is “not surprised, as this was one possible outcome he was prepared for.”

“There are too many regulators involved, which means there will be higher chances of SMI walking off the deal. It will get even more messy and there will be more delays in projects, and the claims will be higher, and the chances of Hyflux’s survival even slimmer.