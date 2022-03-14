Fuel hedging by airlines back in spotlight as oil prices surge on back of sanctions against Russia

SINGAPORE - Airlines that have continued to hedge fuel now have some buffer against the impact of soaring oil prices.

They had previously suffered massive hedging losses when oil prices sank at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic two years ago.

They include Singapore Airlines (SIA) and Australia's Qantas, which had earlier locked in part of their future fuel needs at lower prices.

Meanwhile, some airlines that have not hedged fuel are instead turning to fuel surcharges to cushion the increased costs.

But experts have said that the continually rising prices triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine will leave all airlines in a pickle moving forward. So carriers that have said they would boost capacity may have to scale back their plans.

Russia, a major oil and natural gas producer, has been hit by tough sanctions since late last month.

A ban by the United States and Britain on the import of Russian oil, and concerns that the European Union might follow suit, had caused oil prices to rise sharply.

Global crude oil benchmark Brent is currently trading at about US$112 a barrel, having surged to a a 13-year high of more than US$130 last week.

Independent aviation analyst Brendan Sobie from Sobie Aviation said the high fuel prices will bump up the variable costs, or the additional cost of a plane taking to the skies.

"Some airlines that were generally keen to add back capacity as international travel recovers will now have to think more carefully about adding back capacity, as it will be harder to cover variable costs," said Mr Sobie.

"So we may see many airlines in this region, excluding Singapore-based carriers, not add back capacity as aggressively as they would have without the recent spike in fuel prices."

He added that historically, higher fuel prices do not always lead to higher fares, given that airfares are determined by supply and demand.

But Mr Mayur Patel, head of Asia at flight data and analytics provider OAG Aviation, said airlines, despite some being well hedged for the coming months, cannot absorb the higher fuel price. This is because oil prices have gone up by nearly 60 per cent in the last 12 months.

"Airlines can raise the airfare and introduce fuel surcharge to flight bookings to recoup some of the costs against high fuel price," said Mr Patel.

"However, this can have an impact on bookings if the fares or surcharges are set too high."