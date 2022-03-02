Oil prices soar more than 10% as IEA move to release emergency stock fails to reassure

NEW YORK (AFP) - World oil prices again soared while European and US equities sank after investors were unnerved by key crude producer Russia's attack on Ukraine.

The International Energy Agency said member countries had agreed to release 60 million barrels of oil from their emergency reserves in an effort to reassure a market rattled by worries that Russian crude will be impacted by sanctions or used by Russia as a political weapon.

However, news of that release - equivalent to less than one day of worldwide oil consumption - only underscored the market's fear that supply will be inadequate to cover growing energy disruptions.

Oil prices surged more than 10 per cent before pulling back slightly. US benchmark West Texas Intermediate finished Tuesday's session at US$103.41, up eight percent. That was its highest close since July 2014 and its biggest daily percentage gain since November 2020.

Brent futures rose US$7.00, or 7.1 per cent, to settle at US$104.97 a barrel, their highest close since August 2014.

In intraday trade, Brent hit its highest since July 2014 and WTI its highest since June 2014. In addition to crude, US heating oil and petrol futures also hit their highest since 2014.

"Oil's climbing the Ukraine war wall of worry," said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital in New York. He said traders were disappointed in the size of the release of strategic reserves.

The announcement came on the eve of a key output meeting of OPEC and non-member producers, including Russia.

"The oil rally has seriously accelerated today, breezing past US$100 and gathering momentum along the way," Craig Erlam from OANDA said.

US-led sanctions on Russia have largely not specifically targeted the energy sector, but traders are shying away from trading Russian barrels, leading to big discounts on that oil and tightening supply for other kinds of crude.

The world's biggest shipping firm, AP Moeller-Maers, was halting container movement to and from Russia, while Britain has banned all ships with any Russian connection from entering its ports.

Major oil and gas companies, including BP and Shell, have announced plans to exit Russian operations and joint ventures, while TotalEnergies said it would not invest further capital in its Russian operations.

In London, Shell's share price dipped 0.7 percent after the energy major announced it would sell its stake in all joint ventures with Russia's Gazprom.