How sanctions against Russia are battering the global aviation industry

SYDNEY (REUTERS) - Russia's size and close integration into the global aviation industry since the end of the Cold War means sanctions related to its invasion of Ukraine are having outsized consequences relative to earlier freezes on Iran and North Korea.

Manufacturers, lessors, insurers and maintenance providers to Russian carriers like Aeroflot, S7 Airlines and AirBridgeCargo are among those outside Russia that are hit directly by sanctions.

Foreign airlines, meanwhile, are reeling from higher oil prices and longer routes needed to bypass airspace over Russia that are expected to drive up ticket prices and air freight rates.

Soaring oil prices, longer flight times

Oil prices have surged to the highest level since 2008 with the United States and European allies weighing a ban on Russian oil imports.

Oil hedging, fuel surcharges and fare increases are among the measures airlines are taking to offset some of the pain at a time when demand remains low due to the coronavirus pandemic.

High oil prices are in some cases compounded by circuitous flight paths needed to avoid Russian airspace after reciprocal bans that can add up to 3.5 hours of flying.

The biggest impact is on flights between Europe and North Asian destinations like Japan, South Korea and China but other affected routes include those between South-east Asia and Europe and the United States and India.

Longer flight times also lead to higher staff costs, less cargo carrying ability and higher maintenance costs on contracts that are charged on a flight hour basis, said Mr Brendan Sobie, an independent aviation analyst based in Singapore.

"Another concern is the impact on international passenger demand in some markets, resulting in a setback in the overall recovery of international air travel," he added.

Aircraft leasing, insurance impact

Russian airlines have been highly reliant on the global aircraft leasing industry to modernise their fleets with the latest Airbus and Boeing planes.

Russian carriers have 980 passenger jets in service, of which 777 are leased, according to analytics firm Cirium.

Of these, 515 jets with an estimated market value of about US$10 billion (S$13.6 billion) are rented from foreign firms such as AerCap and Air Lease.

The European Union has given leasing companies until March 28 to wind up current rental contracts in Russia.