War complicates Russia's role in supplying commodities to China

NEW YORK (BLOOMBERG) - China and Russia's trade relationship has become more complicated since the war started more than three weeks ago, raising questions about the future flow of energy, metals and crops between the two powerhouses.

Before the war in Ukraine, Russia's importance to China as a supplier of raw materials was only growing. That was solidified in the "no-limits" friendship announced between the two nations ahead of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, which was celebrated with the signing of new deals to furnish China with Russian oil, gas and wheat.

Immediately after the invasion, Chinese officials said they disagreed with unilateral sanctions and would continue normal trade relations with Russia. But since then banks have paused financing purchases and traders are grappling with logistics, while more recently China's Foreign Minister said Beijing does not want to be affected by sanctions. United States President Joe Biden warned President Xi Jinping on Friday (March 18) of "implications and consequences" should China support Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Here is a look at where commodities trading with Russia stands and how it might play out.

Energy

The biggest trade opportunities may be in energy. The growth in its economy means China has an ever-expanding need for coal and gas to heat homes and power factories. The nation is coal-rich but still prone to shortages, and relatively gas-poor, making imports crucial for keeping up with demand.

Russia is now the second-largest shipper of coal to China after Indonesia, while its gas exports have grown considerably since the Power of Siberia pipeline began flowing in 2019. Crude shipments have also ticked higher in recent years - including pipeline oil, Russia was the No. 2 supplier to China last year, behind only Saudi Arabia.

Russian coal has helped fill the gap caused by China's ban on Australian shipments since late 2020, and more recent disruptions to cargoes from Mongolia and Indonesia. Moreover, the US and Australia supply China with a little more than half its imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG), which move by ship, and that is a dependency which Beijing has been trying to break.

But, following the invasion, Chinese buyers, and the lenders that finance their purchases, have largely shunned Russian shipments of coal and LNG as well as crude. That hesitancy may be temporary given the unknown end-point of international action against Moscow. But it could also reflect companies' deeper concerns about becoming ensnared in sanctions that could affect global banking arrangements, as well as the government's fears over getting shut out of far more important markets for Chinese goods.

"For any Chinese firm with substantial operations abroad, continued access to the US financial system is more valuable than any deals it can do with Russia, though some small firms may be willing to run the risk," Capital Economics said in a note last week.