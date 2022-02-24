US eyes oil reserves release as prices surge on Russia-Ukraine crisis

WASHINGTON (BLOOMBERG) - The Biden administration is considering tapping its emergency supply of oil again in coordination with allies to counter a surge in prices brought on by Russia's moves against Ukraine, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

While no decision has been made, "robust conversations" within the administration are under way, including on potential price point triggers and how to coordinate a release from the reserve with other nations, said the sources. Modeling is being done to ascertain size and scope of any potential release, they said.

When asked if the United States is considering another release of its Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) to stem rising gas prices given the Ukraine crisis, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said "that is certainly an option on the table".

"What we're trying to do and focus on is take every step we can working around the world with our counterparts and partners to minimize the impact on the global energy market," Ms Psaki said.

Oil slipped after market hours after Bloomberg News reported that the US is considering a potential release from its oil reserves in coordination with allies. West Texas Intermediate futures slipped after market hours, falling close to US$1 after settling at US$92.10. Brent fell 72 cents, or 0.8 per cent, after settling unchanged. The commodity continues trading at seven-year highs, despite daily fluctuations.

As geopolitical tensions rise, a chorus of Wall Street banks and oil executives are forecasting a return to US$100 oil. On Wednesday, JPMorgan Chase & Co said Brent is likely to average US$110 per barrel in the second quarter, assuming Russian escalation is coupled with an Iranian deal.

Russia is the largest exporter of natural gas, accounting for 17 per cent of the global share, and and accounts for 12 per cent of the world's crude exports, on par with Saudi Arabia.

Mr Biden, speaking from the White House on Tuesday, said the administration is "closely monitoring" energy supplies and is preparing to coordinate with big oil producers to secure supply and "blunt" gas prices.

"I want to limit the pain the American people are feeling at the gas pump," he said.

The deliberations follow a White House move in November to authorise the release of 50 million barrels of crude from the reserve in an effort coordinated with India, Japan, South Korea and China to counter soaring prices as economies recovered from the coronavirus pandemic.

The White House has credited that action with reducing the price of petrol around 10 cents a gallon during the holiday driving season. But it remains under pressure to keep costs in check as fuel and consumer prices rise, potentially imperiling Democrats' hold on the House and Senate.

Analysts have said petrol prices could top US$4 a gallon amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The average daily price for a gallon of regular unleaded petrol was US$3.54 Wednesday, according to automobile club AAA. Americans are experiencing the highest inflation since the early 1980s, which is well outpacing wage growth. The Russia-Ukraine conflict may further take a toll on confidence, especially if petrol prices continue to rise, and surging mortgage rates are making housing that much less affordable.