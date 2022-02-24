Asia stocks tumble as US warns of imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine; STI down 1.6%

SHANGHAI (REUTERS) - Asia stock markets extended a global sell-off on Thursday (Feb 24) as oil and gold gained amid growing fears of a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.

As one of the worst post-Cold War security crises in Europe for decades worsens, United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he believes Russia will invade Ukraine within hours after separatists on Wednesday asked for Moscow's help to repel "aggression" and as explosions rocked the breakaway eastern city of Donetsk.

The crisis deepened this week after Russian President Vladimir Putin dispatched troops into parts of Ukraine, triggering sanctions from Western countries.

Asset markets have seen a sharp increase in volatility, with oil racing to near US$100 per barrel and the Cboe Volatility Index, known as Wall Street's fear gauge, up more than 55 per cent over the past nine days.

Overnight, US stocks took a beating, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 1.38 per cent to barely above the level that would have confirmed a correction. The MSCI World Index, a leading gauge of equity markets globally, skidded to its lowest level since April last year.

In Asia on Thursday, the sell-off showed no signs of abating.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1 per cent in early trade, with Australian shares diving 2.9 per cent. In Tokyo, the Nikkei was 1.1 per cent lower. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell 1.3 per cent

Singapore's Straits Times Index was down 1.6 per cent at 10.04am local time.

Investors have also been grappling with the prospect of imminent policy tightening by the US Federal Reserve aimed at combating surging inflation.

"A supply shock to commodities and the need for a higher geopolitical risk premium though may mean inflation remains elevated for longer with the risk the hiking cycle may need to be steeper," said National Australia Bank director of economics Tapas Strickland.

While expectations of an aggressive 50-basis-point hike at the Fed's March meeting have eased, Fed funds futures continue to point to at least six rate hikes this year.

On Thursday, the benchmark US 10-year yield rose to 1.9581 per cent compared with its US close of 1.977 per cent on Wednesday.

The global flight to safety boosted the yen, with the US dollar dropping 0.05 per cent to 114.91. The euro was down 0.2 per cent on the day at US$1.1281 and the dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of currencies of other major trading partners, was up at 96.344.