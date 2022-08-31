SMEs in food, retail can apply for $30,000 energy efficiency grant from Sept 1

SINGAPORE - Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) from the food services, food manufacturing and retail sectors can start applying for the Energy Efficiency Grant from Thursday (Sept 1).

This was announced by Ms Low Yen Ling, Minister of State for Trade and Industry at the annual SME Centre Conference on Wednesday.

She said the grant, first announced by the Ministry of Finance (MOF) last June, offers funding support for companies looking to adopt energy-efficient equipment and reduce overall running costs.

MOF in June said the grant will be capped at $30,000 per company and will cover energy-efficient equipment in categories such as LED lighting, air-conditioners, cooking hobs, refrigerators, water heaters and dryers.

Ms Low also announced that Enterprise Singapore is collaborating with French multinational company Schneider Electric on a decarbonisation programme for SMEs.

The programme will link SMEs with experts who will help them set decarbonisation targets, access energy efficiency services, and take actionable steps to reduce energy use and emissions, she said.

"We hope that through this SME Kickstarter Decarbonisation Programme, SMEs will not only actively monitor their energy consumption but also use energy-efficient solutions to reduce business costs and become more sustainable in the long run," Ms Low said.

The minister said SMEs should harness new opportunities in the green economy as a new avenue of growth in the post-pandemic era.

Fresh possibilities for growth have opened up as climate change concerns are spurring governments, businesses and consumers to place greater emphasis on reducing their carbon footprint and becoming more sustainable, she said at the conference, organised by the Singapore Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Referring to the Green Plan 2030, Ms Low said the Government has set concrete and ambitious targets to help Singapore move towards a greener future.

"Each of you here today plays a pivotal role in our green transition and how we can make this green transformation work for Singapore," she said, promising that the Government will spare no efforts to help SMEs stay competitive and relevant in the green economy.

Ms Low said the Government has launched a range of support schemes and measures to help SMEs embrace sustainability and be part of this emerging green future.

"We recognize that SMEs need an extra boost to get started."