Singapore sets out guidelines for first sovereign green bond issuance

SINGAPORE - Singapore has outlined a roadmap for its first sovereign green bond with the publication of the Singapore Green Bond Framework, paving the way for the nation's first sovereign green bond to be issued in the coming months.

The framework sets out guidelines for sovereign green bond issuances under the Significant Infrastructure Government Loan Act 2021 or Singa.

Singapore will issue its inaugural sovereign green bond under Singa.

The Green SGS Infrastructure bonds, or Singa bonds, will be used to finance nationally significant infrastructure that meet the green criteria under the framework.

Such infrastructure projects are expected to provide long-term environmental benefits to both current and future generations.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) will helm the issuance and management of the Singa bonds on behalf of the government.

Ms Indranee Rajah, Minister in the Prime Minister's Office and Second Minister for Finance and for National Development, on Thursday (June 9) morning shared that the framework outlines the government's ambition and commitment to high-quality green issuances.

"The framework is aligned with internationally recognised market principles, standards, and best practices. This ensures that the framework will serve as a benchmark for the corporate green bond market," she said at the Singapore Sustainable Investing & Financing Conference.

The publication of the framework dovetails with the Government's pledge during Budget 2022 to issue up to $35 billion of public sector green bonds by 2030.

Through high-quality issuances, Singapore hopes to deepen market liquidity for green bonds, attract green issuers, capital, and investors, and catalyse sustainable financing in the region, Ms Indranee noted.

"Our investments into the eligible green projects will facilitate Singapore's transition to a low-carbon economy and advance the United Nations sustainable development goals," she said, citing the upcoming Jurong Region Line and the Cross Island Line as examples.

The Ministry of Finance (MOF) and MAS said in a joint release that proceeds from green bonds issued under the framework will be used to finance expenditures including renewable energy, energy efficiency, clean transportation and sustainable water and waste water management, in support of the Singapore Green Plan 2030.

The framework is developed and structured in line with the core components and key recommendations of the International Capital Market Association (ICMA) Green Bond Principles 2021 and the Asean Capital Markets Forum Asean Green Bond Standards 2018.

Under the framework, the second minister for finance will chair the Green Bond Steering Committee, which is responsible for proper governance and implementation of the framework.

The government will have to submit post-issuance allocation reporting and impact reporting on environmental benefits and, where possible, social co-benefits of the Eligible Green Expenditures.

The framework also has technical screening to evaluate and identify green projects.

The eligibility criteria for the Green Categories have been developed with reference to internationally recognised market principles and standards such as the ICMA Green Bond Principles and the Climate Bond Initiative (CBI) Taxonomy and Sector Criteria.

DBS Bank was an adviser on the development of the framework, which was reviewed by Morningstar Sustainalytics, an independent environmental, social, and governance (ESG) research firm.