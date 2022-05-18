LTA awards two contracts worth $386 million for Jurong Region Line

SINGAPORE - The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has awarded two contracts worth a combined $386 million for the upcoming Jurong Region Line (JRL).

In a statement on Wednesday (May 18), LTA said it awarded a $238 million contract to a consortium to provide the power supply system for JRL, which is slated to open in three stages from 2027 to 2029.

German engineering group Siemens and local electrical works company Concord Corporation will design, supply, install, test and commission the entire power system.

Both companies have previously worked on the power supply systems for other MRT lines, said LTA.

Siemens is currently involved in works on the Circle Line Stage 6, North East Line extension and Downtown Line extension, while Concord Corporation is supporting the power supply system replacement and upgrading works on the North-South and East-West Lines.

LTA also awarded a $148 million contract to construction firm Hwa Seng Builder to design and build the JW5 station, as well as about 0.7km of elevated viaducts along the Nanyang Drive.

The JRL station names have not been confirmed.

JW5 station, which is located within Nanyang Technological University (NTU), will improve connectivity between developments within the campus, such as the NTU South Spine, the Wee Kim Wee School of Communication and Information, the Lee Kong Chian School of Medicine and the nearby student halls, said LTA.

This contract is the last of all civil works contracts awarded for JRL, it added.

Construction works for JW5 are slated to begin in the third quarter of 2022 and be completed in 2029.

Hwa Seng Builder is also constructing two other JRL stations located in NTU - JW3 and JW4.

JRL, Singapore's seventh MRT line, will improve connectivity in the western part of Singapore by establishing direct links to locations such as NTU, Jurong Industrial Estate and Tengah.

It is expected to serve more than 500,000 commuters daily in the long term, and its 24 stations will put 60,000 more households in Jurong within a 10-minute walk from a train station.