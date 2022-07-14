Singapore economy grew 4.8% in second quarter: Flash estimates

SINGAPORE - The Singapore economy grew by 4.8 per cent year-on-year in the second quarter this year, led by the manufacturing sector, said the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) in flash estimates on Thursday (July 14) .

The pace of growth was slower than the 5.4 per cent economists had expected in a Bloomberg poll.

On a quarter-on-quarter seasonally-adjusted basis, gross domestic product (GDP) was unchanged in the second quarter, expanding 0.9 per cent in the first quarter.

However, MTI upgraded first quarter growth to 4 per cent, from an earlier estimate of 3.7 per cent, backed by relatively better performance by both construction and services sectors.

MTI in April had maintained its 3 per cent to 5 per cent economic growth forecast for 2022, but warned that the pace of expansion will likely come in at the lower half of the forecast range because of the impact of the war in Ukraine and China's strict Covid-19 lockdowns.

The supply chain disruptions because of the war and the lockdowns boosted inflation worldwide.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) expects core inflation, that excludes accommodation and private transport costs, will gain by 2.5 per cent to 3.5 per cent this year.

The manufacturing sector expanded by 8.0 per cent year-on-year in the second quarter of 2022, similar to the 7.9 per cent growth in the previous quarter.

The construction sector grew by 3.8 per cent year-on-year in the second quarter, faster than the 1.8 per cent growth in the previous quarter.