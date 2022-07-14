MAS tightens Singdollar policy again in off-cycle move to 'slow inflation momentum'

SINGAPORE - The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) again boosted its support for the Singapore dollar in an off-cycle policy decision on Thursday (July 14) to cool inflation that is expected to rise faster than previously anticipated.

"MAS will re-centre the mid-point of the S$Neer policy band up to its prevailing level. There will be no change to the slope and width of the band," the central bank said in a statement.

"This policy move, building on previous tightening moves, should help slow the momentum of inflation and ensure medium-term price stability," it added.

This is the fourth tightening move by MAS since October 2021 and the second time since January the central bank has moved ahead of a scheduled meeting. The next policy statement is due in October 2022.

The Singdollar jumped against the US dollar immediately after MAS’ lastest tightening move. It was trading at 1.3965 to the US currency at 8.48am on Thursday, up 0.56 per cent from 1.4044 on Wednesday. For the year to date though, the Singdollar has fallen 4.3 per cent against the greenback.

The US dollar has rallied this year as the Federal Reserve embarked on an aggressive series of interest rate hikes to fight soaring inflation. On Wednesday the US reported that inflation had accelerated faster than expected to 9.1 per cent in June, the highest in 41 years. This raised bets that the Fed could raise rates by an unprecedented 100 basis points when it next meets on July 26-27.

In Singapore, MAS has been on a path of gradual monetary policy tightening in view of the rise in underlying inflation and steady economic recovery. Prices of goods and service have surged amid supply disruptions due to the war in Ukraine and Covid-19 lockdowns in China.

MAS said that in the near term, core inflation is expected to rise above 4 per cent, higher than its 2.5 per cent to 3.5 per cent forecast for this year. Although it should ease in the fourth quarter of 2022, there is considerable uncertainty over the extent of the decline.

At the same time, the Singapore economy remains on track to expand at a creditable pace in 2022, though with slowing momentum, it said.