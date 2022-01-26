Singapore draws $11.8b in fixed asset investments in 2021 despite Covid-19: EDB

SINGAPORE - Singapore attracted $11.8 billion in fixed asset investments in 2021, bolstered by large manufacturing projects from semiconductor and biotech firms despite challenges amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The projects secured in 2021 are expected to create 17,376 new jobs in the next five years, with about 70 per cent of these for PMETs (professionals, managers, executives and technicians). A majority of these jobs are expected to be taken up by locals.

Investments from semiconductor and biotech companies accounted for more than half the commitments secured, which exceeded the Singapore Economic Development Board's (EDB) medium- to long-term yearly target of between $8 billion and $10 billion.

New investments were also seen across sectors such as agri-food, chemicals and materials, as well as electronics, EDB shared at its annual year-in-review briefing, which was held virtually on Wednesday (Jan 26).

EDB chairman Beh Swan Gin noted that Singapore drew strong investment commitment numbers in 2021, which are in line with its targets despite pandemic disruptions.

"I think this really reaffirms Singapore's standing as the preferred location in Asia for companies to site their regional headquarters and global headquarter activities. It also speaks to our role as a critical node of... global supply chains of major industries."

The amount of investments drawn in 2021 was lower than in 2020, when Singapore attracted a 12-year high of $17.2 billion in fixed asset investments, underpinned by large capital investments in the electronics, chemicals, and research and development sectors.

The numbers in 2020 were, as highlighted in last year's review, "quite exceptional and we did not expect to repeat that in 2021", Dr Beh noted.

EDB managing director Jacqueline Poh, who took on the post last October, noted that Singapore saw a number of large investments by semiconductor firms in 2021 to meet the heightened demand from the global chip shortage.

Among them was German manufacturer Siltronic, which announced its new $3 billion silicon wafer fabrication facility last October, which makes Singapore the world's largest supplier of high-end silicon substrates, she highlighted.

"Investments like these will strengthen the local semiconductor ecosystem and our supply chain resilience," Ms Poh said, adding that these would also support Singapore's research and development (R&D) capabilities in semiconductor manufacturing.

Singapore continues to see good interest from semiconductor companies for new investments or expanded operations here, Dr Beh said, adding that EDB remains optimistic about the prospects for the sector.

EDB said that the growth of the digital economy contributed significantly to total business expenditure (TBE) commitments in 2021, as digitalisation picked up pace across all sectors.