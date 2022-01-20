S'pore firms looking to government support for tech adoption, talent development amid greater optimism: Survey

SINGAPORE - Businesses in Singapore are seeking government support for technology adoption and development of human capital as they push towards a more digitalised future.

This is especially as they look to digital transformation to gain a competitive edge, with firms reporting increased productivity and operations that are better optimised through transformation.

Results from the Singapore Business Federation's (SBF) National Business Survey 2021/2022, which were released last month, were shared during the chamber's seminar on the challenges and opportunities for businesses in 2022 on Thursday (Jan 20). The seminar was held both online and at the SBF Centre in Robinson Road.

Firms showed growing optimism about the operating environment in 2022, the survey found. This comes as Singapore's economy has been on a positive growth trajectory - gross domestic product grew 7.2 per cent last year, rebounding from the country's 5.4 per cent contraction in 2020.

Nearly half - 47 per cent - of the respondents polled said they were confident that the economy would improve in 2022, compared with 31 per cent in the previous edition of the survey. About 87 per cent of businesses also said they did not foresee any worsening of local economic conditions over the next 12 months.

Around one-third of those polled said they are negatively affected by the pandemic, compared with 63 per cent in the 2020 edition of the survey.

Among respondents who said they were negatively impacted by the Covid-19 situation, nearly 70 per cent predicted that they were likely to take more than a year to fully recover, with only a quarter of these confident in bouncing back within the next six to 12 months.

The 14th edition of SBF's annual survey was carried out from July 26 to Oct 1 last year, and drew responses from 1,096 businesses across various industries.

Other areas of government assistance which firms are hoping for include business strategy development advisory and consultancy services, as well as equipping management with the right competencies.

These are similar to some of the proposals put forth by professional services firms for next month's Budget, which include providing tax deduction claims on digitalisation efforts.

The survey found that both small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and larger companies shared similar manpower challenges, highlighting rising manpower costs, higher expenses arising from new foreign manpower policies, as well as attracting and retaining younger workers as key concerns.

Across the board, businesses showed a positive hiring outlook for 2022, suggesting that they would continue upgrading employees' skills, knowledge and expertise, with the year also seeing more job openings and better compensation as companies look to build up their human capital.

The survey also found that businesses are turning towards building a strong local core through enhancing recruitment efforts and offering competitive wages, in order to address challenges in the tight labour market.

DBS Bank senior economist Irvin Seah, World Bank Singapore director Takuya Kamata and Ms Mary Elizabeth Chelliah, principal trade specialist at the Ministry of Trade and Industry, also spoke about the economic and trade outlook for Singapore and the region during the session.

Topics highlighted by the speakers during a panel discussion moderated by SBF chief executive Lam Yi Young included global challenges such as the Omicron Covid-19 variant and its impact on businesses and consumers, inflation concerns, Singapore's monetary policy, supply chain issues, geopolitical disruptions, as well as Singapore's digital and green economy agreements.