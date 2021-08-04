Jacqueline Poh appointed as new managing director of EDB

SINGAPORE - Ms Jacqueline Poh has been appointed the new managing director of the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB), effective from Oct 4, the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) announced on Wednesday (Aug 4).

Ms Poh, who is currently deputy secretary of the strategy group at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), will be appointed MD-designate of EDB from Sept 1.

She will succeed Mr Chng Kai Fong, 43, who has been EDB's managing director since October 2017.

Ms Poh, 46, will also be appointed a member of the EDB and Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*Star) boards with effect from Oct 4.

Mr Chng will step down as a member from both boards when his term ends at EDB on Oct 3.

In her three years at the PMO, Ms Poh worked with agencies across the public sector and developed strategy in areas such as urban liveability. She also oversaw the Centre for Strategic Futures and the National Population and Talent Division.

Her previous appointments included being the founding chief executive of the Government Technology Agency (GovTech) and MD of the former Infocomm Development Authority.

She played a central role in kick-starting Singapore's Smart Nation vision and setting the strategic direction for GovTech, MTI said.

MTI permanent secretary Gabriel Lim said: "Jacqueline's familiarity with the tech industry and start-up ecosystem will be an asset for EDB in its effort to pilot and develop new operating models to catalyse the creation and growth of new regional and global businesses from Singapore.

"This will support Singapore's broader push to become an innovation-led economy."

Prior to his appointment at EDB, Mr Chng was the principal private secretary to the prime minister, and also held leadership roles at MTI, the Ministry of Home Affairs, and the Civil Service College.

At EDB, he played a pivotal role in shaping the organisation's strategies to address external and domestic challenges such as technology disruption, global tax reforms, climate change and Covid-19.

During Mr Chng's tenure, EDB consistently met or exceeded its key performance indicator targets for fixed asset investments, total business expenditure and creation of new jobs, said MTI.

EDB secured $43.3 billion in fixed asset investments and $22 billion in total business expenditure cumulatively from 2018 to 2020, and these projects will result in more than 67,000 new jobs in the coming years.

Said Mr Lim: "I would like to thank Kai Fong for his invaluable contributions and commitment to EDB, which have helped to strengthen Singapore's position as a leading global hub for business, innovation and talent. We wish Kai Fong all the best in his next appointment."