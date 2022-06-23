Singapore core inflation jumps to 13-year high of 3.6% in May amid rising food prices

SINGAPORE - Core consumer prices in Singapore surged to a 13-year high last month led by the rising costs of food, electricity and gas.

Core inflation - which excludes accommodation and private transport costs - jumped to 3.6 per cent in May on a year-on-year basis, up from 3.3 per cent in April.

May's inflation is in line with the 3.6 per cent rise forecast by economists in a Bloomberg poll. It is also the highest since December 2008, when core inflation hit 4.2 per cent.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) said on Thursday (June 23) that core inflation is expected to pick up further in the coming months, before moderating towards the end of the year.

For May, overall consumer prices climbed 5.6 per cent last month, compared to the 5.4 per cent increase in April.

Food inflation hit 4.5 per cent in May, up from 4.1 per cent in April, as the price of food services rose more strongly.

Electricity and gas prices surged, by 19.9 per cent in May year on year, up from the 19.7 per cent rise in April, as the average prices of electricity plans offered by retailers rose at a faster pace.

Services inflation edged up to 2.6 per cent from 2.5 per cent in April as the costs of holiday expenses and point-to-point transport services rose at a faster pace.

Retail and other goods inflation came in higher at 1.8 per cent because of a steeper increase in the prices of clothing and footwear, personal effects and personal care products.

Contributing to the rise in overall consumer inflation, accommodation inflation rose to 4 per cent, up from 3.9 per cent rise in April, on the back of a larger increase in housing rents.

Private transport inflation rose to 18.5 per cent, higher than April’s 18.3 per cent, as petrol costs picked up more strongly amid higher global oil prices.

MAS and MTI added that external inflationary pressures continue to be strong amid commodity and supply chain disruptions driven by the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the regional pandemic situation.

In the near-term, heightened geopolitical risks and tight supply conditions will keep also crude oil prices elevated, while prices of food and other commodities are expected to stay high amid supply-demand mismatches and disruptions to global transportation and regional supply chains.

At home, the labour market is expected to remain tight, which will support a firm pace of wage increases, aid MAS and MTI. Alongside improving demand, a greater pass-through of accumulating business costs to consumer prices is likely to occur, thus keeping core inflation significantly above its historical average through the year, they added.

MAS and MTI reitererated their forecast is for core inflation of 2.5 per cent and 3.5 per cent for the year, and for overall headline inflation of between 4.5 per cent and 5.5 per cent.

MAS has tightened monetary policy three times since October last year to try to slow rising inflation.

A $1.5 billion support package was also announced on Tuesday (June 21) to blunt the impact of rising prices on Singapore households and businesses.