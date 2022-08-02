Pelosi trip starts to raise angst in Asia currency markets

TOKYO (BLOOMBERG) - Traders are bracing for US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's expected arrival in Taipei on Tuesday (Aug 2) to raise tensions with China, with the Taiwan dollar extending a two-year low and the safe haven yen rising.

The Taiwan dollar fell 0.3 per cent to 30.06, its lowest since May 2020, while the benchmark stock index fell as much as 1.7 per cent. The offshore Chinese renminbi dropped to its weakest since May, while traditional haven assets such as the yen and US Treasuries climbed, with the Japanese currency touching a two-month high.

Mrs Pelosi's visit and the risk of an economic retaliation from China add pressure to Taiwan's markets, with its stock markets already seeing the biggest outflow in Asia this year after China. China regards Taiwan as part of its territory and has promised "grave consequences" for a visit by Mrs Pelosi, who would be the highest-ranking United States official to set foot on the island in 25 years.

"There is obviously near-term risk to the yuan and the Taiwan dollar from the Pelosi visit," said Mr Alvin Tan, head of Asia currency strategy at RBC Capital Markets in Hong Kong. "Some economic response against Taiwan is inevitable, otherwise the loss of face for China after all the threats would be unbearable."

The White House had sought to dial back rising tensions, insisting there was no change in the US position towards the island and urging Beijing to refrain from an aggressive response. US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby outlined on Monday an analysis of the possible actions China could take, which include firing missiles into the Taiwan Strait and launching new military operations.

"The market needs to stay nimble on the risk of an accidental military conflict between the US and China," said Mr Gao Qi, a currency strategist at Scotiabank in Singapore. "We keep a close eye on Pelosi's trip and could see a spike in USD/CNH and USD/TWD."

One-month risk reversals on the US dollar-Taiwan dollar - a gauge of expected direction over that timeframe - have jumped to the highest since May, signalling that traders are betting the island's currency will weaken.

Still, despite the tensions, global risk markets have been relatively resilient. While China's offshore renminbi weakened 0.5 per cent on Monday, its one-week implied volatility was largely muted. The S&P 500 slipped just 0.3 per cent.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, the world's largest chipmaker, saw its American depository receipts fall 2.5 per cent in US trading on Monday. TSMC shares have fallen 18 per cent this year, with Taiwan's stock benchmark down about the same.

Mrs Pelosi may land in Taipei as soon as Tuesday, according to people familiar with the matter. One person said a meeting with President Tsai Ing-wen is on Mrs Pelosi's schedule for Wednesday, although another person said such a meeting is still in flux.

Her trip comes after a decades-long record of pushing back against China for its human rights record and growing global clout. As House Speaker, she is second in line of succession to the US presidency, making her visit to the democratically ruled island an affront to Beijing.