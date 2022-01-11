Omicron pushes Hong Kong's import supply chain to brink of collapse

HONG KONG (BLOOMBERG) - Hong Kong's Omicron outbreak is dealing a double whammy to businesses.

Not only will new social distancing curbs crimp revenue for retailers and restaurants, a slashing of flights they rely on to bring everything from Australian cherries to wagyu beef into the financial hub is also set to raise costs and boost inflation.

Cathay Pacific Airways, the city's most connected airline, has cancelled hundreds of flights. Cargo capacity could drop below one-fifth of pre-pandemic levels. Logistics costs may surge by 40 per cent within three weeks. Importers expect the price of fruit to rise by 10 per cent.

In pursuit of a zero-Covid-19 strategy, Hong Kong has shut bars, gyms and cinemas. At the same time, an already fractured supply chain for a city that imports most of its goods has reached a breaking point, with businesses seeing delays in deliveries of staples such as berries and yogurt and of premium seafood and cheeses.

The threat of an Omicron-driven surge has spooked Hong Kong, where the vaccination rate is among the lowest for developed economies. Though officials have found only dozens of cases in the community so far, they are tracking at least three separate transmission chains.

Amid fear of the Omicron variant, the government has scrapped aircrew quarantine exemptions it was previously giving, forcing Cathay to cut cargo flights. The airline will operate only about 20 per cent of its pre-pandemic capacity this month due to a lack of manpower. Passenger flights were also banned from eight countries, including the United States, Britain and Australia, further reducing cargo capacity.

Those two separate blows are creating "a severe shortage of freight space", said Mr Gary Lau, chairman of the Hong Kong Association of Freight Forwarding and Logistics.

Businesses heavily dependent on imports are bearing the brunt of the disruptions. Suppliers expect shortages of everything from eggplant to lobster. Flowers from Europe for the upcoming Chinese New Year could also be in short supply, as well as fruit and vegetables flown in from places like Britain and the Netherlands.

Hong Kong's retail and restaurant sectors, which had just started to recover after months of prior restrictions, may now miss a peak spending window during the Chinese holiday season. Sales from both sectors reached HK$326 billion (S$56.7 billion) for the first three quarters of last year after the city relaxed social distancing rules. That figure was almost 30 per cent lower than that for the same period in 2018, the last year before a series of protests gripped Hong Kong, causing further economic damage.

Many businesses are weathering logistical nightmares. Mr Richard Poon, managing director of On Kee Dry Seafood, said orders for canned abalone and conch were stuck in Australia. His team now relies on airfreight for more than 30 per cent of its supply, he said, adding that the shop increased orders delivered by plane around November to prepare for the holidays.

"The supply will now be even tighter," he said. "We are concerned we may run out of some goods to sell to customers."

Mr Jacques Derreumaux, co-founder of Cheese Club and What'sIn, delivery services that offer French cheeses and fresh fruit and vegetables, said he has resorted to rerouting shipments through limited cargo flights now that passenger flights from France have been banned. Continued disruptions to air travel would "become very problematic for all importers" if prolonged, he said.