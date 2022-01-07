How China is keeping to its strict zero-Covid-19 approach

BEIJING (AFP) - The distressing case of a pregnant Chinese woman miscarrying after a strict lockdown delayed her access to medical treatment has reignited debate over the limits of China's zero-tolerance approach to Covid-19.

China is now among the last places still hewing to "zero Covid-19", placing millions under quarantine even as Beijing prepares to host next month's Winter Olympics.

How does China maintain "zero Covid-19"?

A: China has a formula it calls "dynamic zero" for curbing outbreaks: strict lockdowns and immediate mass testing.

Unlike softer lockdowns elsewhere, people in China can be banned from leaving their buildings or forced to remain inside hotel rooms if they are considered high-risk contacts.

The historic city of Xi'an, home to the famed Terracotta Warriors, has been under a lockdown since Dec 22, where its 13 million residents have to stay indoors after around 150 cases were detected.

The similarly sized city of Zhengzhou tested every resident after just 11 cases.

International flights are a fraction of pre-pandemic levels with arrivals undergoing strict weeks-long quarantine.

Mandatory track-and-trace apps mean close contacts are usually detected and quarantined quickly.

Does it work?

A: China's official tally since the start of the pandemic - just over 100,000 - is a fraction of the record one million cases logged by the United States in a single day earlier this month.

The official death toll has stayed under 5,000.

Although cases from the chaotic initial outbreak in Wuhan in early 2020 are widely believed to have been under-reported, life since then has largely returned to normal.

"There is still no ability to stop single local cases from appearing, but we have the ability and confidence to quickly extinguish the outbreak when a local case is found," National Health Commission official Liang Wannian told reporters last month.

Who pays the price?