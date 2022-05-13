Malaysia growth quickens to 5% in Q1 as economy reopens

KUALA LUMPUR (BLOOMBERG) - Malaysia's economy grew at a faster-than-expected pace in the first quarter of the year as activity picked up with the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

Gross domestic product expanded 5 per cent in the January-March period from a year ago, according to Bank Negara Malaysia. That's faster than the median estimate for a 4 per cent growth seen in a Bloomberg survey.

Growth was driven by local demand and a recovery in jobs, the central bank said. Bank Negara unexpectedly raised borrowing costs this week to fend off inflationary pressures as the economy appeared to be on an increasingly steady footing.

The central bank maintained its forecasts for full-year growth at 5.3 per cent-6.3 per cent, compared to last year's 3.1 per cent expansion.

The expansion last quarter compares to the 3.6 per cent pace in the previous three-month period ended December, and comes despite the country grappling with the outbreak of the omicron variant of coronavirus and damaging flash floods

GDP grew 3.9 per cent on a quarter-on-quarter basis, beating estimate for a 2.5 per cent expansion