Malaysia to ease Covid-19 rules from May 1; no more tests for fully vaccinated travellers

KUALA LUMPUR (REUTERS) - Malaysia will ease more Covid-19 curbs from the start of next month, including lifting restrictions on those who are not vaccinated against the coronavirus and scrapping the need to wear masks outdoors, its Health Minister said on Wednesday (April 27).

The South-east Asian nation has seen some of the worst Covid-19 outbreaks in the region, but infection surges have since subsided amid a ramped-up vaccination programme.

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said on Wednesday that people will now be able to enter public premises regardless of their vaccination status, except those who have tested positive for Covid-19 or unvaccinated travellers undergoing quarantine.

Malaysia will also remove pre-flight and on-arrival testing requirements for fully vaccinated travellers and those who have just recovered from Covid-19, Mr Khairy said.

Masks will remain mandatory for indoor activities and on public transport, he said.

The country reported a record of more than 30,000 cases at the height of the Omicron wave last month, but daily infections have since slowed to about 3,300 on Wednesday.

Nearly 82 per cent of Malaysia's 32 million population are fully vaccinated, while about half have received a booster jab.