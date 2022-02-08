Hong Kong business activity contracts, sentiment turns negative on virus surge

HONG KONG (BLOOMBERG) - A measure of economic activity in Hong Kong contracted in January for the first time in 11 months as the government imposed new restrictions amid a new wave of Covid-19 infections.

The decline underscores the challenges facing the Asia finance hub as the spreading virus piles pressure on the government's Covid-zero strategy. While that approach has kept overall infections low, it has isolated the city from much of the world through strict border controls and aggressive local measures.

The city reported a record number of coronavirus infections Monday (Feb 7), with cases doubling every three days to 600 currently. New cases started to spike in the latter part of January and the government responded by ramping up restrictions, overlapping with the PMI survey period of Jan. 12-26.

That outbreak is now hurting corporate confidence, with Hong Kong's IHS Markit PMI falling to 48.9 in the month, down from 50.8 in December and below the 50 threshold that separates expansion from contraction. Both new orders and output fell for the first time since March while overall sentiment also turned negative - business confidence fell to a one year low.

On the upside, employment increased and price pressures eased. "The deterioration of Covid-19 conditions led to an immediate contraction of Hong Kong SAR's private sector," Ms Jingyi Pan, economics associate director at IHS Markit, said in a release. "Demand and output conditions both declined to a state comparable to early 2021 when the region previously saw elevated Covid-19 cases."

Hong Kong's leader on Tuesday pleaded with residents to stay home as the city battles its worst Covid-19 outbreak since the pandemic began, while vowing to stick with a zero-tolerance approach to stamp out the virus.

Chief executive Carrie Lam said on Tuesday her administration would announce new Covid restrictions this afternoon and warned that the city's health system was "on the brink."

Asked about implementing a China-style citywide lockdown, Ms Lam said the current mix of policies was the "best strategy" for Hong Kong "at this moment."

The rapid spread of the omicron variant in the face of some of the world's toughest measures to root out the virus shows the difficulty of maintaining a strategy that aims to totally eliminate the spread of the virus. With hundreds of people testing positive each day, the city's meticulous contact-tracing and isolation measures have come under severe strain, with long lineups for testing and a constantly shifting approach to quarantine facilities.

"No government has at their disposal infinite energy and resources," Ms Lam said on Tuesday.